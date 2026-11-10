Film Breakdown | How Did Breece Hall Perform in his Return from Injury?

For the first time since Week 3, Breece Hall was back in the backfield in the Jets' 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hall played 27 (43%) of the Jets' offensive snaps, and Braelon Allen, who was the primary back in his absence, saw slightly more time on the field with 37 snaps (59%).
"It felt good getting Breece back out there. Obviously, we left around the same time versus the Lions, so both of us coming back has been great," LG Dylan Parham said on Monday. "I enjoyed playing with him yesterday, seeing his explosiveness, seeing him be able to make guys miss in open field, the elusiveness that he has."
The Jets didn't waste any time putting the ball back in Hall's hands – he was featured on the Green & White's opening possession while accounting for 44% (28 of 64) of the yards. In total, Hall had 15 carries for 61 yards and added 26 yards on 3 receptions.
Hall now has 3,622 rushing yards after surpassing Bill Mathis (3,589) for ninth-most in Jets history.
Here's a look at Hall's best plays in his return.
Evading First Contact
Hall said, "the position I play is all me being explosive and using my quads," and on the second play against the Chiefs, he showed how elusive he can be when turning up field.
After a 4-yard rush on the first play of the game, QB Geno Smith looked to Hall again with a short pass out to the right. The Jets used two pre-snap motions: Hall moving from Smith's left to right side and WR Omar Cooper Jr. motioning left as Smith received the snap.
Hall made the reception six yards behind the line of scrimmage and immediately broke a tackle from CB Nohl Williams at the Jets 30-yard line, preventing a loss. And then Hall shifted left away from DT Khyiris Tonga, who attempted to bring him down at the line of scrimmage.
Avoiding multiple would-be tacklers, Hall gained 6 yards on the play and picked up a first down before a swarm of Chiefs ultimately brought him down.
Shifting into Space
The Jets offensive line has improved throughout the season, making lanes for Hall and Allen between the tackles and on the perimeter. On their opening drive, which resulted in a 23-yard field goal by K Jason Sanders, this 8-yard rush by Hall put the Jets on the Kansas City 11-yard line.
Smith was lined up in shotgun, and Hall stood next to him in the backfield. At the snap, the entire offensive line pushed the Chiefs to the left and RT Armand Membou anchored the right side of the line, preventing DE Ashton Gillotte from breaking off the block and getting to Hall who had free space up the middle to run.
Hall cut to the right of traffic and dodged the oncoming LB at the 15-yard line, reaching a max speed of 11.86 mph and gaining four more yards before Nick Bolton and Alohi Gilman combined for the tackle.
Hall's Longest Rush
Hall had his longest rush of the game in the second quarter on the Jets' fifth drive which resulted in Sanders' fourth field goal make.
After a first-down incompletion from the Jets' 33-yard line, the Green & White ran it on second down. Smith was under center with Hall in the backfield, and the Jets were in 12 personnel with TE Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods lined up on the left side of the offensive formation next to LT Olu Fashanu.
Woods motioned at the snap, Ruckert also moved to the right as Hall found a gap behind Parham's block. Linebackers Bolton and Drue Tranquill tried to wrap Hall up on the first contact but with a max speed of 14.65 mph, he continued pushing up the field.
S Chamarri Conner also missed a tackle as Hall earned enough yards for the first down and continued for another six before CB Kristian Fulton successfully brought him down. Hall's 16-yard rush was his sixth rush of 10-plus yards this season.
"He just is a person that can do everything on the field," Parham said. "He can make you miss. He has YAC, He has the ability to run after the catch. He has all these different things, so it was great having him back."