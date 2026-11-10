Film Breakdown | How Did Breece Hall Perform in his Return from Injury?

For the first time since Week 3, Breece Hall was back in the backfield in the Jets' 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hall played 27 (43%) of the Jets' offensive snaps, and Braelon Allen, who was the primary back in his absence, saw slightly more time on the field with 37 snaps (59%).

"It felt good getting Breece back out there. Obviously, we left around the same time versus the Lions, so both of us coming back has been great," LG Dylan Parham said on Monday. "I enjoyed playing with him yesterday, seeing his explosiveness, seeing him be able to make guys miss in open field, the elusiveness that he has."

The Jets didn't waste any time putting the ball back in Hall's hands – he was featured on the Green & White's opening possession while accounting for 44% (28 of 64) of the yards. In total, Hall had 15 carries for 61 yards and added 26 yards on 3 receptions.

Hall now has 3,622 rushing yards after surpassing Bill Mathis (3,589) for ninth-most in Jets history.

Here's a look at Hall's best plays in his return.

Evading First Contact

Hall said, "the position I play is all me being explosive and using my quads," and on the second play against the Chiefs, he showed how elusive he can be when turning up field.

After a 4-yard rush on the first play of the game, QB Geno Smith looked to Hall again with a short pass out to the right. The Jets used two pre-snap motions: Hall moving from Smith's left to right side and WR Omar Cooper Jr. motioning left as Smith received the snap.

Hall made the reception six yards behind the line of scrimmage and immediately broke a tackle from CB Nohl Williams at the Jets 30-yard line, preventing a loss. And then Hall shifted left away from DT Khyiris Tonga, who attempted to bring him down at the line of scrimmage.