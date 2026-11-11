Jets Edge Will McDonald IV: 'I Want to Help the Team Win'

In late April, the Jets picked up McDonald's fifth-year option days after the team strengthened the D-Line by drafting edge David Bailey No. 2 overall. Earlier, the Green & White had signed Kingsley Engabare and Joseph Ossai (who is injured) in free agency.

Asked why he had requested a trade, McDonald said: "Because I wasn't playing. Every player wants to get on the field, it's not rocket science. Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to help the team. I don't want to make it a big deal as much as the media is making it."

Glenn said that the day before last Sunday's game at Kansas City, he and McDonald talked for more than an hour.

"Those conversations have always been there with me and Will since training camp," Glenn said. "A lot of those conversations are not even about football because there's life. That's what we talked about Saturday. If I have a conversation with players, if it's not something outside of football, it's more or less on how we can get better and how we can improve, and that's from an individual aspect more than anything."