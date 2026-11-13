Jets Notebook | WR Garrett Wilson Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol and Play Against Bills

The Threat of Josh Allen

Bills QB Josh Allen provides a unique test for the Jets defense considering his ability to scramble and escape to extend plays. The Bills have one of the league's top backfields as James Cook has rushed for over 100 yards in four games this season.

In an overtime win over the Rams in Week 5, Allen was the team's leading rusher with 121 yards – he also threw for 210 yards in that game.

"I think everything goes through Josh," LB Demario Davis said. "He can do it all, make all the throws, phenomenal talent. He can extend plays, can make long throws down the field. He's just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm."

Allen, who has 9 rush TDs, rarely slides to avoid a hard tackle. Davis said his size (6-4, 237) allows him to sustain the impact of a hit.

"The element of when a quarterback is running the football, you're already kind of out of position because you're either in coverage and you're expecting somebody else to have the ball and then the quarterback comes out, so you're kind of a little bit off balance," Davis said.

Allen has 21 scramble carries for 222 rushing yards, which is the second-most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Although, against the Vikings in Week 9, Allen did not have a scramble rush for the first time this season.

The key for the Jets, who have allowed 118 rushing yards from QB scrambles this season (NGS), will be to contain Allen within the pocket and use their rotation of edge rushers throughout the game.