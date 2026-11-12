At 36, Jets QB Geno Smith Is Outperforming All Expectations

Smith turned 36 years old last month on Oct. 10, and with age has come a sage-like serenity, not to mention impressive on-the-field performance that has placed him among the top performers at QB so far this season.

Across the board, according to statistics among 30 QB with 150 or more attempts, Smith's numbers are impressive: No. 5 in completion percentage (67.5%), No. 7 in passer rating (100.14), tied at No. 7 for completions of 20-plus yards (24), No. 2 for completions of 40-plus yards (9), tied at No. 4 in fewest INTs (3), No. 10 in passing yards (2,078) and No. 11 in yards per attempt (7.7). After 9 games, 5 of which were losses by one score, Smith has sprayed the ball to 13 receivers, and two of the top four in receptions are rookies -- TE Kenyon Sadiq (21) and WR Omar Cooper Jr. (20).

"I think we have a tremendous group of skill players," Smith said. "I think, again, we're all developing. No matter if you're a young guy or a veteran guy, you're still in the developmental phase because we can always get better." At Kansas City last Sunday when Smith was sacked 5 times and hit 7 times, Smith's frustration was caught by cameras on TV and became a media talking point. OC Frank Reich on Thursday acknowledged what happened, but put it down to passionate players being passionate.

"That's just what happens, it's a heated game, we're passionate, we're trying to win, you get upset, you get frustrated for a moment and 99.9 percent of the time you contain that but every now and then it gets the best of us all," Reich said on Thursday. "It just so happens when you're the starting quarterback or the starting right tackle -- it's going to be out for the world to see."

For his part, Smith respects Reich and knows the OC is in his corner and has his back.