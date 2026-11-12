Did You Know Malachi Moore Has a Special Teams Tackle in Every Game This Season? Well, He Didn't

Malachi Moore is the only player in the NFL this season to register a tackle on special teams in every game. It's tied for the longest streak by a player to start a season since 2017, and because of how focused the second-year safety is on doing his job, he had no idea.

"I really wasn't worried about the stats or the streak or anything like that," Moore said, who has played over 200 snaps on special teams this season. "I was just out there trying to do my job and here we are."

Moore has the willingness to do whatever the team needs, and in Week 9, he played 17 snaps on defense, his highest so far this season.

"As he continues week-by-week to progress, we just felt like he was ready to go," HC Aaron Glenn said.

With the Jets trading Andre Cisco, who played an instrumental role in Moore's early development, to the Detroit Lions at the deadline Tuesday, Moore's workload on defense could increase.

"I'm just making sure I'm preparing the right way each and every week," Moore said. "Preparing like a starter, so when that time comes, I'm ready for it."

Glenn said he was "a young player who was forced to play very early," as Moore had a starting role because of defensive injuries early last season. He played over 900 defensive snaps and made 101 total tackles.