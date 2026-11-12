Seasoned Rookies: Jets '26 Draft Class Has Shown Big-Play Ability to Bedevil Opponents

Hope springs eternal through the NFL Draft. And when each draft is over, every coach every April and May says something similar to what Jets HC Aaron Glenn said after the Jets' 2026 Draft: "I think we did a really good job of identifying the guys that we love and we brought them here to this team to be able to help us continue to move in the direction that we want to move."

Yet how many coaches and teams feel the same way about their draft class in October and November? General manager Darren Mougey, Glenn and the Jets certainly do.

They've gotten 1,316 snaps, 36 games and 17 starts from the top five members of this draft. During the last seven weeks, they've received three 100-yard receiving games and four games with either 2 sacks or 2 forced fumbles or 2 passes rejected in the opponents' backfield. Awards are awards, but the Jets draft class still possesses five awards with almost a half-season to go ─ one for Player of the Week and four for Rookie of the Week.

The members of this Jets draft class have shown, after one half plus one game of their first season with the Green & White, that they appear to have what it takes to help move the Jets in the direction they want to take in the weeks, months and years to come. Here is a quick review of each player in this draft class.

1A─Edge David Bailey

Much has been said of Bailey recently, and Glenn may have captured it best when he said Wednesday of his young man on the edge: "You would not think he's a rookie, the way he goes about his business."

Bailey has been giving opponents the business lately ─ 5.5 of his 7.5 sacks and 9 of his 12 QB hits have come in his last four games. Sunday, he separated Patrick Mahones from the ball twice, making him the first Jets rookie since 1963 to notch 2 strip sacks in a game, and his came in a 3-play span in the second quarter.