Frustration was a theme in the Jets' MetLife Stadium locker room following Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Frustration as in not being able to turn threes into sevens in or near the red zone.
"Holistically, that's on only us," WR Garrett Wilson said of no touchdowns and 8 field goals the past two games, "and we have to fix that."
Yet it's not like the offense hasn't moved the ball. Even with the Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik split of snaps at QB, against a solid Bills defense, the Jets gained 376 yards ─ their second-best total of the season behind the 439 vs. Las Vegas ─ and their 5.53 yards/play was third-best.
Further, Wilson, with 7 catches for 106 yards giving him the 12th 100-yard receiving game of his Jets career, was joined by Breece Hall, who split his 21st game of 100-plus scrimmage yards between 41 rushing yards and 67 on 4 receptions.
"I'm frustrated, because I know our offense is better than the amount of points we've been scoring," Hall said. "And it shows in the stats because we're able to move the ball up and down the field how we want."
A promising theme for the offense is the number of games this season of players gaining 100-plus yards from scrimmage. The 13 individual games of 100 YFS is still down on the list of Jets teams that specialized in spreading the ball around to great effect, tied for 15th. But with seven games to go, that puts this year's offense on pace to have 20-plus individual 100 games this season, at least tying the 1998 team's total of 20, and setting the stage for more efficient plays to come..
Also, six different players have produced this season's 13 three-figure games, Braelon Allen, filling in for Hall for five weeks, has four 100s. WR Omar Cooper Jr. has two and fellow rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq has one. WR Adonai Mitchell also has his big 142-yard receiving game against the Raiders. Wilson has three and Hall two.
Here is the list of top seasons for 100-scrimmage-yard performances, plus this season's numbers for comparison:
|Season
|RS Games
|100-YFS Games
|Dift 100-YFS Jets
|Leaders, YFS Gms
|1998
|16
|20
|4
|Curtis Martin, 9
|2000
|16
|19
|5
|Curtis Martin, 10
|1985
|16
|19
|5
|Freeman McNeil, 10
|1967
|14
|18
|5
|Don Maynard, 9
|2015
|16
|18
|4
|Brandon Marshall, 10
|2026
|10
|13
|6
|Braelon Allen, 4
No one will argue that yards equal wins, but moving the ball is a big part of the equation. And the Jets' progress has been slow but steady. After 10 weeks last season the offense was ranked 28th in the NFL in total yards/game and 32nd in pass yards/game. Before the Chargers-Ravens "MNF" game, this year's offense is 20th overall and 19th in passing in yards/game. Their scrimmage yards per play has also risen through 10 games, from last year's 6.8 yards/touch, 28th in the league, to this year's 17th-ranked 7.4 yards/touch.
"Some things I thought we did a really good job in," HC Aaron Glenn said Monday morning. "i thought our two-minute plan going into the end of the half of getting points, then coming back in the second half to get points. The thing is, we've got to get touchdowns in those situations. Those are some things we can build on, but there are things we have to work on as a team to get better, so I look forward to practicing this week so we can do that."
That is the next frontier for the Jets' 100-yard makers, beginning anew Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.