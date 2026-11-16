Frustration was a theme in the Jets' MetLife Stadium locker room following Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Frustration as in not being able to turn threes into sevens in or near the red zone.

"Holistically, that's on only us," WR Garrett Wilson said of no touchdowns and 8 field goals the past two games, "and we have to fix that."

Yet it's not like the offense hasn't moved the ball. Even with the Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik split of snaps at QB, against a solid Bills defense, the Jets gained 376 yards ─ their second-best total of the season behind the 439 vs. Las Vegas ─ and their 5.53 yards/play was third-best.

Further, Wilson, with 7 catches for 106 yards giving him the 12th 100-yard receiving game of his Jets career, was joined by Breece Hall, who split his 21st game of 100-plus scrimmage yards between 41 rushing yards and 67 on 4 receptions.

"I'm frustrated, because I know our offense is better than the amount of points we've been scoring," Hall said. "And it shows in the stats because we're able to move the ball up and down the field how we want."

A promising theme for the offense is the number of games this season of players gaining 100-plus yards from scrimmage. The 13 individual games of 100 YFS is still down on the list of Jets teams that specialized in spreading the ball around to great effect, tied for 15th. But with seven games to go, that puts this year's offense on pace to have 20-plus individual 100 games this season, at least tying the 1998 team's total of 20, and setting the stage for more efficient plays to come..

Also, six different players have produced this season's 13 three-figure games, Braelon Allen, filling in for Hall for five weeks, has four 100s. WR Omar Cooper Jr. has two and fellow rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq has one. WR Adonai Mitchell also has his big 142-yard receiving game against the Raiders. Wilson has three and Hall two.