DC Brian Duker had Playcalling 'Lead' Against Buffalo Bills

"For me it's just going out and completing my job, you know, getting the play called and communicating with everyone making sure we're on the same page and just executing," Belton said on Monday. "I think as far as the play call itself, I think [Glenn and Duker] have a very similar mindset calling the defense and it wasn't much different from my perspective."

Duker has worked with Glenn going back to their days in Cleveland when he got his first NFL coaching role as a defensive intern in 2015. Prior to Glenn becoming the head coach of the Jets, they worked together for three years in Detroit with Duker as an assistant in 2021, the safeties coach in 2022 and the defensive backs coach in 2023.

"[In Detroit] he really learned this defense and understood exactly how to call it," Glenn said during training camp. "Very intelligent, very bright, has a bright future ahead of him as a coach, and I'm glad I have him by my side because he's a guy that, when I was in Detroit, he was in the booth, so he's my extra eyes watching the game."

Last season during Glenn's first year with the Jets, Duker was the pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Miami Dolphins, and this is his first time as a defensive coordinator.

"I thought he was calm, he got the calls out to DD [LB Demario Davis] in a good amount of time," Glenn said about how Duker operated on Sunday. "I thought some of the calls he made were really good calls. "