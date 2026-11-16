DC Brian Duker had Playcalling 'Lead' Against Buffalo Bills

For the first time this season, defensive coordinator Brian Duker had the lead with playcalling when the Jets played the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Week 10.
"It's been a collaboration throughout the whole season, to be honest with you," HC Aaron Glenn said on Monday. "I had the lead in the first games going up to this point and this game I wanted to give [Duker] the lead."
Glenn communicated with Duker on the headset throughout the game providing input on what calls were being made and if there was anything he liked or didn't like Glenn said he "would let him know it."
"Anything that we as a staff, anything that I can do as a head coach to help us win games, man I'm willing to do it, I'm not afraid to do it," Glenn said. "So, I gave him the lead but again I was very involved in what we were in."
S Dane Belton didn't notice a big difference between how Duker operated the defense compared to the first nine weeks of the season with Glenn as the primary play-caller.
"For me it's just going out and completing my job, you know, getting the play called and communicating with everyone making sure we're on the same page and just executing," Belton said on Monday. "I think as far as the play call itself, I think [Glenn and Duker] have a very similar mindset calling the defense and it wasn't much different from my perspective."
Duker has worked with Glenn going back to their days in Cleveland when he got his first NFL coaching role as a defensive intern in 2015. Prior to Glenn becoming the head coach of the Jets, they worked together for three years in Detroit with Duker as an assistant in 2021, the safeties coach in 2022 and the defensive backs coach in 2023.
"[In Detroit] he really learned this defense and understood exactly how to call it," Glenn said during training camp. "Very intelligent, very bright, has a bright future ahead of him as a coach, and I'm glad I have him by my side because he's a guy that, when I was in Detroit, he was in the booth, so he's my extra eyes watching the game."
Last season during Glenn's first year with the Jets, Duker was the pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Miami Dolphins, and this is his first time as a defensive coordinator.
"I thought he was calm, he got the calls out to DD [LB Demario Davis] in a good amount of time," Glenn said about how Duker operated on Sunday. "I thought some of the calls he made were really good calls. "
Glenn hasn't decided who will be calling plays but is committing to "do whatever it takes for us to go out there and try to win the game," as the Jets prepare to face the Chargers on the road in Week 11.
Last season during Glenn's first year with the Jets, Duker was the pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Miami Dolphins, and this is his first time as a defensive coordinator.
"I thought he was calm, he got the calls out to DD [LB Demario Davis] in a good amount of time," Glenn said about how Duker operated on Sunday. "I thought some of the calls he made were really good calls. "
Glenn hasn't decided who will be calling plays but is committing to "do whatever it takes for us to go out there and try to win the game," as the Jets prepare to face the Chargers on the road in Week 11.