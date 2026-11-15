Jets WR Garrett Wilson Explains Fourth-Quarter Mishap: 'I Flubbed It'

On the next play Buffalo RB James Cook rambled 74 yards for a TD that sealed the Green & White's 31-12 defeat at MetLife Stadium.

"I wish I had it back, man. I wish I had it back," Wilson said. "I got to find a way to get that ball to him. I'm trying to pitch it there. I said throughout this whole season, you know, executing in the red zone. That's on me. I got to execute that play and get it to Kenyon. Let him do what he does."

The Jets failed to score a TD on a pair of trips inside Buffalo's 20-yard line, and as in last week's game at Kansas City, their only points came from 4 field goals by Sanders.

"We've got to figure out a way to make sure that we get in the end zone," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think one thing we do a good job of is actually moving the ball, but once we get there that's what we've got to get better at and those are things we've got to continue to work on."

The Jets worked on the hook-and-ladder play during the week and a TD on the drive would have cut into the Bills' 24-12 lead late in the game.