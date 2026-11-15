Jets WR Garrett Wilson Explains Fourth-Quarter Mishap: 'I Flubbed It'

Among his team-leading 7 pass receptions for 106 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, WR Garrett Wilson had a couple of big plays -- catches of 33 yards in the first half and 29 yards in the second half -- both leading to two of Jason Sanders' four field goals.
But it was his shortest reception of the game -- 4 yards in the fourth quarter from backup QB Cade Klubnik -- with the Jets driving deep into Bills territory that resulted in a fumble.
On first-and-10 from the Bills' 23-yard line, Klubnik, playing in place of an injured Geno Smith, connected with Wilson on the short pass. As he went to the ground, Wilson tried to complete a hook-and-ladder lateral to rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq. But the lateral got away from Wilson and was recovered by Buffalo LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr.
"Yeah, I flubbed it, man, I don't know how else to put it," said Wilson, who logged his second 100-yard-plus receiving game of the season and 12th of his NFL career. "We got a good play drawn up, and one of those that if I get it to Kenyon I'm confident he scores."
On the next play Buffalo RB James Cook rambled 74 yards for a TD that sealed the Green & White's 31-12 defeat at MetLife Stadium.
"I wish I had it back, man. I wish I had it back," Wilson said. "I got to find a way to get that ball to him. I'm trying to pitch it there. I said throughout this whole season, you know, executing in the red zone. That's on me. I got to execute that play and get it to Kenyon. Let him do what he does."
The Jets failed to score a TD on a pair of trips inside Buffalo's 20-yard line, and as in last week's game at Kansas City, their only points came from 4 field goals by Sanders.
"We've got to figure out a way to make sure that we get in the end zone," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think one thing we do a good job of is actually moving the ball, but once we get there that's what we've got to get better at and those are things we've got to continue to work on."
The Jets worked on the hook-and-ladder play during the week and a TD on the drive would have cut into the Bills' 24-12 lead late in the game.
"That's part of what we do each week and that was an opportune time to do it right there and it didn't work out," Glenn said. "Plays like that, you're always practicing those plays and when you feel like it's an opportune time to be able to utilize it, we try to utilize it, and it didn't work how we wanted it to work."