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3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Has 'Huge Growth Step'

Jets Had Healthy Edge Rush Rotation Back Against Bills

Nov 16, 2026 at 10:34 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

3 Takes

The Jets dropped to 2-8 with a 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills (8-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Green & White have two road games on deck ‐ at the Chargers and at the Dolphins ‐ before their Week 13 bye on Dec. 6. Here's three takeaways from Week 10.

Joseph Ossai: 'I Feel Great'
For the first time since Week 5, edge Joseph Ossai was back in the Jets' edge rushing rotation. He sustained an ankle injury against the Browns, which sidelined him for four games.

"I feel great," Ossai said postgame. "Extremely thankful that I was able to make it out. I think it's the first home game I've made it out healthy, so blessed."

Ossai played 16 of the defense's 57 snaps (28%) in his return. The Jets rotated their four edge rushers to try and contain Bills QB Josh Allen within the pocket.

"Win, lose or draw, it's different to be in the fight and feel all the emotions they're feeling so I'm happy I was able to be out there and go through that with them and try to help where I can," Ossai said.

Rookie David Bailey played the most snaps (47, 82%) of the edge rushers, followed by Kingsley Enagbare (33, 58%) and Will McDonald IV (30, 53%).

"It was a bit reserved on me because, you know, first game in a month," Ossai said. "I thought we did a good job of rotating and keeping guys fresh and allowing guys to go and affect the quarterback."

In the first quarter, Bailey had 2 pass defenses and has now generated 17 havoc plays -- plays resulting in a TFL, forced fumble, PD or sack -- this season. Bailey's numbers are the most by any rookie through 10 weeks of a season since 2019. McDonald also had a sack late in the game.

Allen was limited to 6-of-13 passing for 71 yards in the first half. Overall, the Bills converted 20% of their third-down attempts (2 of -10), which was their lowest mark of the season. In the second half, however, explosive plays burned the Jets and the Bills ran 7 plays across three TD scoring drives.

"At the end of the day, they made more plays than us and we got to be there," Ossai said.

Through the Lens | Jets-Bills | Week 10

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 10 game against the Bills

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Stepping In
Three Jets offensive starters – QB Geno Smith, WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LG Dylan Parham- sustained injuries against the Bills and are set to receive further tests on Monday.

Cooper sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter and WR Isaiah Williams saw his offensive workload increase with 50 snaps as he made 4 receptions for 24 yards. Rookie QB Cade Klubnik stepped in for Smith, who initially was evaluated for a concussion, but ultimately was forced out of the game with an ankle injury early in the second half. Parham re-injured the same knee that sidelined him for 4 games earlier this season, so  Jordan Meredith filled in for him for 58 snaps (82%).

Meredith, who was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season started, was called upon to play with the first unit when Parham went down against the Lions in Week 3.

"We do a good job each week prepping and the coaches and the guys are always right beside me so any questions that are needed we try to answer throughout the week," Meredith said. "Having Olu [Fashanu] and Josh Myers beside me makes me feel comfortable."

Overall, Meredith has appeared in 6 games this season, making four starts and has played 294 snaps.

Klubnik made his professional debut, playing 37 snaps in Smith's absence. The rookie out of Clemson, who completed 11-of-20 for 137 yards with 1 INT, impressed RB Breece Hall with his poise in the huddle.

"I was like 'OK, he's got a lot more to him than what I thought,' especially having to come into this situation that he had to, just not being as prepared as you probably thought he would've been just because he's the number two guy," Hall said. "Just seeing how he came in, that was a huge growth step for him."

On his first series, Klubnik orchestrated a 10-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in K Jason Sanders making a 22-yard field goal, and in that sequence, Kunik scrambled for 2 first downs.

"At the end of the day, you have to find a way to keep the chains moving and he found a way," Hall said.

Where to Improve
The Jets have sustained drives, but haven't been successful in the red zone. Against the Bills, the Jets were 0 of 2 in red zone trips and K Jason Sanders accounted for the team's 12 points with 4 field goals.

"It's hard to win games when you operate that way," HC Aaron Glenn said about not scoring touchdowns. "We've got to figure out a way to make sure that we get in the end zone."

The Jets ran 68 offensive plays – 14 more than the Bills – and averaged 5.5 yards per play. RB Breece Hall had 108 yards from scrimmage and WR Garrett Wilson led the team with 7 receptions for 106 yards.

"I think one thing we do a good job of is actually moving the ball, but once we get [to the red zone] that's what we've got to get better at and those are things we've got to continue to work on," Glenn said.

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