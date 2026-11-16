3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Has 'Huge Growth Step'

The Jets dropped to 2-8 with a 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills (8-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Green & White have two road games on deck ‐ at the Chargers and at the Dolphins ‐ before their Week 13 bye on Dec. 6. Here's three takeaways from Week 10.

Joseph Ossai: 'I Feel Great'

For the first time since Week 5, edge Joseph Ossai was back in the Jets' edge rushing rotation. He sustained an ankle injury against the Browns, which sidelined him for four games.

"I feel great," Ossai said postgame. "Extremely thankful that I was able to make it out. I think it's the first home game I've made it out healthy, so blessed."

Ossai played 16 of the defense's 57 snaps (28%) in his return. The Jets rotated their four edge rushers to try and contain Bills QB Josh Allen within the pocket.

"Win, lose or draw, it's different to be in the fight and feel all the emotions they're feeling so I'm happy I was able to be out there and go through that with them and try to help where I can," Ossai said.

Rookie David Bailey played the most snaps (47, 82%) of the edge rushers, followed by Kingsley Enagbare (33, 58%) and Will McDonald IV (30, 53%).

"It was a bit reserved on me because, you know, first game in a month," Ossai said. "I thought we did a good job of rotating and keeping guys fresh and allowing guys to go and affect the quarterback."

In the first quarter, Bailey had 2 pass defenses and has now generated 17 havoc plays -- plays resulting in a TFL, forced fumble, PD or sack -- this season. Bailey's numbers are the most by any rookie through 10 weeks of a season since 2019. McDonald also had a sack late in the game.

Allen was limited to 6-of-13 passing for 71 yards in the first half. Overall, the Bills converted 20% of their third-down attempts (2 of -10), which was their lowest mark of the season. In the second half, however, explosive plays burned the Jets and the Bills ran 7 plays across three TD scoring drives.