Jets Week 10 Stats & Notes | Garrett Wilson, Olu Fashanu & Armand Membou Stand Out on Offense

Offense
Garrett Wilson
- WR Garrett Wilson recorded his 12th career game with 100+ receiving yards, tied with Brandon Marshall for the seventh-most in franchise history.
- Despite missing Week Nine due to injury, Wilson's 50 receptions on the year rank thirdin the AFC behind only Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, while his 633 yards are the fifth-most.
Breece Hall
- With his 67 receiving yards vs. BUF, RB Breece Hall surpassed Bill Mathis for the fifth-most receiving yards by a running back in franchise history (1,837).
- Since entering the league in 2022, Hall owns the fourth-most receiving yards among all running backs behind only Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, and Alvin Kamara, and is only of just five to eclipse 1,800 in that stretch.
- Hall finished the contest with 108 yards from scrimmage (41 rushing and 67 receiving), marking his 21st career game surpassing 100 scrimmage yards, tied with Thomas Jones and John Riggins for the fifth-most such games in Jets history.
- Week 10 marked the third game that Wilson and Hall each recorded over 100 scrimmage yards, tied for the 11th-most such games in franchise history.
Olu Fashanu
- OT Olu Fashanu allowed zero quick pressures on 48 pass-blocking snaps vs. BUF. Of the 30 instances this season in which a left tackle has allowed zero quick pressures on 48+ pass-blocking snaps, Fashanu is one of just four players to accomplish the feat, joining Tyler Guyton, Jordan Mailata and Kahlil Benson.
Armand Membou
- OT Armand Membou allowed just his fifth quick pressure of the season vs. BUF. He has surrendered a quick pressure on just 1.40% of his pass-blocking snaps, the fifth-lowest rate among right tackles with 300+ pass-blocking snaps this season.
- Membou and Fashanu have combined to allow a 2.38% quick pressure rate this season, the seventh lowest among tackle duos with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps each.
Defense
Azareye'h Thomas
- CB Azareye'h Thomas allowed just one reception for seven yards on 21 coverage snaps vs. BUF, to go along with the first interception of his career. Thomas has logged 318 snaps at outside corner this season, where he's allowed just 0.72 yards per snap, tied for the sixth-lowest mark among all NFL defenders with 200+ coverage snaps at outside corner.
- Thomas added a pass defensed in Week 10 to bring his career total to 14.
D'Angelo Ponds
- Rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds did not allow any receptions on 32 coverage snaps vs. BUF, recording a pass defensed on his only target, marking the second consecutive week that Ponds did not allow a reception in coverage.
- Since Week Seven, Ponda has allowed just one reception for five yards on 32 coverage snaps.
- Among the 43 players with at least 25 coverage snaps when lined up at slot CB since Week Seven, Ponds is the only one without a reception allowed.
Harrison Phillips
- DL Harrison Phillips registered a season-high 10 tackles vs. BUF, including eight run stops.
- He ties Jeffrey Simmons (Week Three) and Quinnen Williams (Week 10) as the only DTs with a 10-tackle game this season.
- It marks the most tackles in a single game by a Jet defensive tackle since Damon Harrison notched 12 vs. HST (11/22/15).
- Phillips' eight run stops were the most in game by any Jet this season. It matches Quinnen Williams for the most by a defensive tackle in a game this season.
- In the NGS era (since 2016), only 22 defensive tackles have had a game with eight+ run stops. Of the 22, only Phillips and former Pro Bowl DT Derrick Brown have registered four such games.
Darrell Jackson Jr.
- DL Darrell Jackson Jr. registered three run stops vs. BUF, marking his sixth game this season with at least three, joining Quinnen Williams and Jordan Davis as the only defensive tackles with six such games.
- Jackson has 23 run stops in total this season, tied for the fifth-most among all NFL defensive tackles and the third-most by a rookie defensive tackle after Week 10 since 2016 behind only Kobie Turner (2023) and DeForest Buckner (2016).
Dane Belton
- S Dane Belton registered six tackles and a pass defensed in Week 10, bringing his season total to 81 tackles, the most among all safeties on the season.
- Belton added another run stop vs. BUF to bring his season total to 22, again the most among all safeties and four more than the next closest player.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick did not allow any receptions on 19 coverage snaps and three targets vs. BUF. This season, Fitzpatrick has allowed just a 41.2% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks, the second-lowest among all safeties with 200 coverage snaps this season.
- The safety tandem of Fitzpatrick and Belton have combined to allow a 54.8% completion percentage this year, the lowest among all safety duos in the league with at least 200 coverage snaps each.
Will McDonald IV
- EDGE Will McDonald IV registered 1.0 sack, two QB hits, and three pressures vs. BUF, posting the 10th highest pressure rate (21.4%) among all edge defenders with 10+ pass rush snaps in Week 10.
Special Teams
Qwan'tez Stiggers
- With two special teams tackles vs. BUF, CB Qwan'tez Stiggers now has eight on the season, matching his career high set last season (2025).
- In addition to his eight special teams tackles, Stiggers has three special teams fumble recoveries and one special teams forced fumble, becoming one of just 12 players since 2000 with 8+ special teams tackles and 4+ special teams forced fumble+fumble recoveries in a season and the first to do so since 2015.
Jason Sanders
- K Jason Sanders connected on four field goals vs. BUF, becoming the second Jet in franchise history to convert on four field goals in three consecutive games, joining Jim Turner (1968).
- It's also tied for the longest streak by an NFL kicker within a season this century (since 2000) with Robbie Gould (2017) and Neil Rackers (ARZ).
Malachi Moore
- S Malachi Moore recorded a special teams tackle for the 10th straight game, tying Patrick Bailey (2008) for the second-longest such streak since 2006 (TruMedia).