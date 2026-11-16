On Monday morning, HC Aaron Glenn said that Smith would have an MRI on his ankle, which will determine who the starter will be for the Green & White in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday.

"I will have more information later in the week," Glenn said. "Geno is our starter, if he can't go this week then Klubnik is our starter and we'll go from there."

Klubnik was selected out of Clemson in the fourth round of last April's NFL Draft and worked diligently to adapt to the professional game.

"He's a competitor," said S Dane Belton, who has competed regularly against Klubnik in practice. "He has really good talent, and a really good arm. [He] can put throws wherever they need to be. He's going to want to go out there no matter the situation, whether he's on the scout team, whether he's starting on Sundays."

Klunik showed skillful flashes in the 31-12 loss to the Bills, but he also showed some rookie eagerness in one hurried pass into the end zone and the interception, which turned into a reprieve when a fumble was corralled by Jets center Josh Myers.

"Anytime he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform [in practice], he's ready for the task," Glenn said. "When he's out there with his group, man, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep. And those are one play reps. He does everything he can go win the rep."