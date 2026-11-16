After missing most of training camp and the first two games of the season with a calf strain, rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds has emerged as a starter at nickel in recent weeks.
"You just see every week, him continue to improve, progress," S Dane Belton said. "Small things. He didn't play a lot of nickel before [in college at Indiana] but being able to get in a new role and it's a lot of learning experience, especially as a rookie."
Belton added: "You see him every week just continue to learn and progress and do things differently. He made had a couple really good plays this past week."
Against the Bills, Ponds (5-9, 182) didn't allow a reception on his 32 snaps in coverage while he defended a pass the only time he was targeted. For the second straight week, Ponds didn't allow a reception in coverage. Since the week 7 game against Miami, he has allowed one catch, for 5 yards, in coverage.
"He's steadily improving, and that's something that I've talked about," HC Aaron Glenn said. "From Day 1 he continues to earn his stripes as far as playing time, and obviously he's [the] starting nickel right now."
Quarterback Update
Each day in practice, Jets coaches and players have seen rookie QB Cade Klubnik display his "moxie," strong arm and bubbling confidence. On Sunday against Buffalo, with starter Geno Smith banged up, Klubnik put his talent and potential on display for everyone else.
"I think he did awesome," RG Joe Tippmann said. "He stepped up when he was needed. He had great command in the huddle. He's a very confident quarterback. The way he stepped up was awesome."
After Smith took a big hit at the end of the first half and was checked for a concussion, Klubnik started the second half. After passing a concussion evaluation, Smith returned for a series but sustained an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game. Klubnik was back on the field where he completed 11-of-20 passes for 137 yards with an interception.
On Monday morning, HC Aaron Glenn said that Smith would have an MRI on his ankle, which will determine who the starter will be for the Green & White in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday.
"I will have more information later in the week," Glenn said. "Geno is our starter, if he can't go this week then Klubnik is our starter and we'll go from there."
Klubnik was selected out of Clemson in the fourth round of last April's NFL Draft and worked diligently to adapt to the professional game.
"He's a competitor," said S Dane Belton, who has competed regularly against Klubnik in practice. "He has really good talent, and a really good arm. [He] can put throws wherever they need to be. He's going to want to go out there no matter the situation, whether he's on the scout team, whether he's starting on Sundays."
Klunik showed skillful flashes in the 31-12 loss to the Bills, but he also showed some rookie eagerness in one hurried pass into the end zone and the interception, which turned into a reprieve when a fumble was corralled by Jets center Josh Myers.
"Anytime he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform [in practice], he's ready for the task," Glenn said. "When he's out there with his group, man, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep. And those are one play reps. He does everything he can go win the rep."
Jetcetera
On Sunday against Buffalo, RB Breece Hall had 67 receiving yards (to go with 41 rush yards) to pass Bill Mathis for fifth on the franchise list of receiving yards (1,837) by a running back. Since his rookie year in 2002, Hall has the fourth-most receiving yards among RBs behind Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Alvin Kamara. ... With his 6 tackles to increase his total to 81 this season, S Dane Belton is No. 1 among all safeties in the NFL. ... S Malachi Moore made a tackle on special teams for the 10th straight game, tying Patrick Bailey of the Steelers in 2008 for the second-longest such streak since 2006, according to TruMedia.