Geno Smith is, simply put, the embodiment of pro football and the mindset it takes to be a starter and playmaker in this environment.

It starts with the quarterback's attitude regarding some injuries, -- "just normal football stuff," that he experienced against Buffalo. He's on the Jets' injury report, listed as limited for Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, but he foresees having the ball back in his hands so he can operate the offense against the Chargers on Sunday.

"That's the plan," Smith said of getting the start against the 'Bolts, one of his former teams. "We've got to take it day by day, but that's the plan."

It's also Smith's plan to take the big hits that every member of every defense wants to apply to his body without complaint and carry on. And so it was with his initial rough treatment by the Bills, being sandwiched high and low between 485 pounds of Thundering Herd in DT T.J. Parker and LB Terrel Bernard on the Jets' last offensive play of the first half.

"It's football. It comes with it," he said of the play, which wasn't flagged by the officials. "If they throw a flag, they do, it they don't, they don't. My job is to go out there and play and not worry about it."

He had a similar tough-with-a-touch-of-tender response when asked about HC Aaron Glenn's Monday remarks about the possibility of sitting Smith to give Cade Klubnik an extended on-field look. "I wouldn't be disrespectful to him, just to do that," Glenn said. "He's our starter."