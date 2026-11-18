Geno Smith is, simply put, the embodiment of pro football and the mindset it takes to be a starter and playmaker in this environment.
It starts with the quarterback's attitude regarding some injuries, -- "just normal football stuff," that he experienced against Buffalo. He's on the Jets' injury report, listed as limited for Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, but he foresees having the ball back in his hands so he can operate the offense against the Chargers on Sunday.
"That's the plan," Smith said of getting the start against the 'Bolts, one of his former teams. "We've got to take it day by day, but that's the plan."
It's also Smith's plan to take the big hits that every member of every defense wants to apply to his body without complaint and carry on. And so it was with his initial rough treatment by the Bills, being sandwiched high and low between 485 pounds of Thundering Herd in DT T.J. Parker and LB Terrel Bernard on the Jets' last offensive play of the first half.
"It's football. It comes with it," he said of the play, which wasn't flagged by the officials. "If they throw a flag, they do, it they don't, they don't. My job is to go out there and play and not worry about it."
He had a similar tough-with-a-touch-of-tender response when asked about HC Aaron Glenn's Monday remarks about the possibility of sitting Smith to give Cade Klubnik an extended on-field look. "I wouldn't be disrespectful to him, just to do that," Glenn said. "He's our starter."
"My job is to be coachable and be the player, and I respect Coach Glenn and everything that he says," Smith said. "He makes the calls, so I'll do as I've always done. When I was a backup for years, I prepared as if I was the starter, and nothing changes for me. ... I do appreciate Coach going out and saying that. He doesn't have to say that, but I do appreciate it."
Whatever Smith's role is Sunday, he'll be preparing for one his multiple former teams. After his first four pro seasons with the Jets, he spent one season with the Giants and 2018 with the Chargers. He played in only five games in LA, threw just four passes, and completed one. Yet he came away from that SoCal sojourn with a wealth of football information.
"It meant a lot," he said of that single season with the Chargers. "I was around some really great coaches. I was in a room with, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame quarterback in Philip Rivers. Shane Steichen was our quarterback coach. So there was just a lot of wisdom and knowledge that I gained from that experience, and I like to think that it made me a better player."
But not a sappy player who gets all sentimental thinking about doing battle with a team he once played for.
"I'm not really emotional," he said. "I think of it as just another opportunity. To me, every game is a big game, a championship opportunity. I try not to make it about myself. I try to make it about us and what we can do collectively to face the opponent."
And Smith's got a lot more on his plate to worry about than seeing the powder blue and sunshine gold uniforms again. He continues to protect the ball well (three interceptions, two lost fumbles), throw with accuracy (69.1%) and pack a high passer rating (99.2). He is one of only three Jets QBs to have surpassed the arbitrary standards of 69% accuracy and a 100 rating after 10 games in a season, joining Ken O'Brien in 1986 and Chad Pennington in 2002.
And he has at his disposal, as he has said, "a lot of really good players on this offense" to collaborate with in trying to solve the Jets' touchdown "slump or funk or whatever you want to call it." That test comes on a difficult cross-country trip to play an awakened Chargers team, who got their first win at Baltimore on Monday night, but one that also has been vulnerable to the pass (25th in yards allowed per pass play, 30th in sack rate).
And all this depends on whether Smith will be cleared to play.
But being a football player, when there's no doubt, there's no doubt. As one of his really good players, WR Garrett Wilson, said: "From what I know, Geno feels good to go. You would have to ask him, but from what I know, he's good to go. So I'll say that."
And what does Geno say, four days from Sunday, when asked whether, if the week goes as planned, he'll be under center to take on the Chargers?
"Yes," Smith said simply. "For sure."