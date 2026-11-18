After exiting last Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills in the third quarter with an ankle injury, Jets QB Geno Smith practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Head coach Aaron Glenn wants to see how Smith responds to his workload this week before committing to him as the starter for the Jets' upcoming game at the Chargers in Los Angeles.

"We'll see how the week goes," Glenn said.

Smith made his 10th consecutive start against Buffalo, hitting on 9-of-16 passes for 113 yards in the first half. After he absorbed low-high hits from rookie edge T.J. Parker and LB Terrell Bernard, Smith didn't start the second half and was evaluated for a concussion. He cleared his test and returned for the Jets' second series on offense in the third quarter, leading a scoring drive that resulted in Jason Sanders' third field goal – a 48-yarder with 4:21 remaining in the stanza. Smith then headed to back to the injury tent and was eventually ruled out with an ankle injury.

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik relieved Smith and played the majority of the second half, connecting on 11-of-20 passes for 137 yards with 1 INT.

"I thought he did a good job," Glenn said Klubnik, a Clemson product who was selected in the fourth round of last April's NFL Draft. "Obviously, there are some things he can do better. … I thought he came in and did a solid job -- I think he delivered the ball where he needed to deliver it."

Klubnik also showed off his mobility, rushing 3 times for 26 yards.

"The thing that was impressive was his ability to make plays with his feet and I think we all saw that," Glenn said. "That is something he has in his body that he can go. Good player, that's why he's on his team."

Klubnik, who won the backup job in training camp, will continue to prepare like he's going to play.