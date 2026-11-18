The Jets have opened up the 21-day practice window for veteran DL David Onyemata.

Oneymata, who played in the Jets' first two games, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 22 after he underwent core muscle surgery.

A fourth-round selection (No. 120 overall) of the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft, Onyemata (6-4, 310) spent the first seven seasons of his pro career with the Saints before joining the Falcons in 2023.

During his 11 NFL seasons, Onyemata, 33, has appeared in 156 games (117 starts) and recorded 401 total tackles, 87 QBH, 49 TFL and 31 sacks. He recorded a career-high 62 tackles during the 2025 season, playing 634 defensive snaps, the second-highest number of his career.