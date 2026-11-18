The Chargers run a unique offense, using a high percentage of 21 personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs) in their offense rather than personnel sets that use multiple tight ends like the Jets. Only the San Francisco 49ers have run more plays in with 2 RBs on the field (186) than the Chargers (164). The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, two of the Jets' previous opponents, rank third and fourth with 21 personnel usage running 136 and 82 plays, respectively, so far this season.

"This will be a challenge for us, but again I would say we look forward to the challenge," Glenn said about the upcoming road trip. "We look forward to go out there today [Wednesday] with a good practice going to the weekend and get ready to travel out there and get ready to play."

Overall, Los Angeles averages 291.1 yards of offense, but 171.6 yards passing per game. The Jets have the No. 5 ranked passing defense and have not allowed any receiver to have over 100 yards in a game.