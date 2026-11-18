Before their Week 13 bye on Dec. 6, the Jets have two road games starting with a trip out West to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Jets are looking for a victory after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, two of the AFC's top teams.
This will be the Green & White's third game played at SoFi Stadium since it opened in 2020 when the Jets played the Rams and the Chargers.
Last week, the Chargers had a successful trip to the East Coast, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on "Monday Night Football" to earn their first win of the season. Their 23 points matched a season high in a 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road -- Los Angeles ranks last in the NFL averaging 16.0 points per game.
"When it comes to this game, a highly respected coach [Jim Harbaugh], a team that's coming off a really good win on national TV this past week against a good Baltimore team," HC Aaron Glenn said. "They're feeling good about themselves and they should be."
QB Justin Herbert only threw the ball 18 times in the Chargers' win, completing 12 of those attempts for 129 yards. He added 51 yards on the ground, including a 22-yard rushing TD. RB Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and a TD, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
The Chargers run a unique offense, using a high percentage of 21 personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs) in their offense rather than personnel sets that use multiple tight ends like the Jets. Only the San Francisco 49ers have run more plays in with 2 RBs on the field (186) than the Chargers (164). The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, two of the Jets' previous opponents, rank third and fourth with 21 personnel usage running 136 and 82 plays, respectively, so far this season.
"This will be a challenge for us, but again I would say we look forward to the challenge," Glenn said about the upcoming road trip. "We look forward to go out there today [Wednesday] with a good practice going to the weekend and get ready to travel out there and get ready to play."
Overall, Los Angeles averages 291.1 yards of offense, but 171.6 yards passing per game. The Jets have the No. 5 ranked passing defense and have not allowed any receiver to have over 100 yards in a game.
The defensive unit is highlighted by rookie David Bailey who ranks top five in the NFL in forced fumbles (5 , T-first), sacks (7.5, T-seventh), TFL (10, T-third) and pressures (40, T-ninth). Bailey's 19.1% pressure rate is the third highest among the 74 players with at least 200 pass rush attempts. And against the run, his 30 tackles are the most among all NFL edge defenders.
The Jets were back with a healthy edge rushing rotation last week, with Joseph Ossai returning from a back injury, working with Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV, who ranks second on the team with 4 sacks.
Offensively, the Jets are averaging 316.5 yards per game, which is their second-most through 10 games over the last 10 seasons. The unit features six players who have recorded at least one 100-yard rushing or receiving game this season, the most in the NFL.
RB Breece Hall, one of those six to reach the 100-yard mark, has produced 195 yards from scrimmage in his first two games back from a quad injury that sidelined him for five games. WR Garrett Wilson, who missed Week 9 in concussion protocol, leads the team with 633 receiving yards and his 50 receptions this season are tied for the third-most in the AFC behind only Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.