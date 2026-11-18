David Bailey went to high school about 45 miles away from SoFi Stadium where the Jets will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It's a bit of a "homecoming" for the rookie who started his collegiate career in Northern California at Stanford before playing at Texas Tech in 2025.
"Just looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of family and friends," Bailey said in the few minutes he had available to speak with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice.
Bailey has been a standout on the Jets' defensive unit, ranking in the top 10 of several categories. His 5 forced fumbles are tied for most in the league and his 7.5 sacks are the most among rookie edge rushers.
"He's a playmaker. He's been like that since the day he stepped foot in these doors," Kingsley Enagbare said. "He affects the game."
The Jets will face QB Justin Herbert this week, who has been sacked 33 times this season, the second most in the NFL. In the Chargers' win over the Ravens on "Monday Night Football," Herbert was sacked twice, and he was 12-of-18 passing for 129 yards.
"Pretty much a good offense," Enagbare said. "They just haven't yet put it all together. But it's going to be a good game."
Herbert has also shown his ability to extend plays by running — he had 51 rushing yards last week, including a 22-yard TD scamper for the Chargers' first score.
"Anytime you play a two-dimensional quarterback it adds a different challenge to the game where you have to be more disciplined in your rushing lanes and things of that nature and rush together with all the guys," Enagbare said. "We just have to be cognizant."
Bailey and Enagbare led the edge rushing unit with 47 and 33 snaps, respectively, last week in the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the first time since Week 5 that the Green & White had a healthy rotation with Joseph Ossai returning to join Bailey, Enagbare and Will McDonald IV.
In the loss, the Jets were strong on third down limiting the Bills to converting 20% of their attempts.
"Everyone was attacking their assignment and doing their job," Enagbare said. "Working together and playing complementary football on all three levels."
There's more to build on, and Enagbare would like to see the unit perform more consistently and "play two complete halves here on out."
Enagbare has accumulated a minus–17.6% run stop EPA which, according to Next Gen Stats, is defined as the cumulative number of expected points added by the defense on run stops. That mark is the best among 37 defenders with 125 or more snaps at edge. Bailey's run stop EPA of minus–14.6 ranks third.
But despite his name being at the top of most statistical lists, Bailey didn't set high standards for his rookie season.
"My whole goal was to just come in and help the team as best as possible," Bailey said.
Like Bailey, Enagbare is constantly working to "contribute more to a winning effort," and once Bailey's brief media availability was over, it was back to work.
"The only thing you really can do is move on," Bailey said about how he handles a loss. "Laying down really isn't an option. So yeah, just got to keep moving forward."