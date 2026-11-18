"Anytime you play a two-dimensional quarterback it adds a different challenge to the game where you have to be more disciplined in your rushing lanes and things of that nature and rush together with all the guys," Enagbare said. "We just have to be cognizant."

Bailey and Enagbare led the edge rushing unit with 47 and 33 snaps, respectively, last week in the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the first time since Week 5 that the Green & White had a healthy rotation with Joseph Ossai returning to join Bailey, Enagbare and Will McDonald IV.

In the loss, the Jets were strong on third down limiting the Bills to converting 20% of their attempts.

"Everyone was attacking their assignment and doing their job," Enagbare said. "Working together and playing complementary football on all three levels."

There's more to build on, and Enagbare would like to see the unit perform more consistently and "play two complete halves here on out."

Enagbare has accumulated a minus–17.6% run stop EPA which, according to Next Gen Stats, is defined as the cumulative number of expected points added by the defense on run stops. That mark is the best among 37 defenders with 125 or more snaps at edge. Bailey's run stop EPA of minus–14.6 ranks third.

But despite his name being at the top of most statistical lists, Bailey didn't set high standards for his rookie season.

"My whole goal was to just come in and help the team as best as possible," Bailey said.

Like Bailey, Enagbare is constantly working to "contribute more to a winning effort," and once Bailey's brief media availability was over, it was back to work.