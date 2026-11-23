QB Geno Smith completed a dozen-plus consecutive passes as the Jets put together four-straight time-consuming drives, which included 3 TD passes and a field goal, in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium as the Green & White snapped a 5-game losing streak.

An unruffled Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 176 yards (8 yards per completion) and a 141.2 rating as the Jets rolled up 341 net total yards, converted 9 of 11 (82.8%, a franchise record) on third down and had 5 scores on 6 possessions.

"I think it started up front," Smith said. "I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job in not only the run game, but the pass game as well."

Smith spread the ball around to eight receivers, led by WR Garrett Wilson's 3 catches on 5 targets for 39 yards. Smith's longest completion of the game, 21 yards to WR Adonai Mitchell, came on the game's first possession.

"I just want to win games," Smith said. "The QB, he's got to play well, and I've got to be efficient, we've got to be efficient. You got to limit the turnovers and make explosive plays, and so I just try and do my job and get us the victory. I feel like I can play a lot better ... I feel like I can play a whole lot better. So I'm focusing on pushing myself to get better every day, as well as the guys around me."