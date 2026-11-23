QB Geno Smith completed a dozen-plus consecutive passes as the Jets put together four-straight time-consuming drives, which included 3 TD passes and a field goal, in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium as the Green & White snapped a 5-game losing streak.
An unruffled Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 176 yards (8 yards per completion) and a 141.2 rating as the Jets rolled up 341 net total yards, converted 9 of 11 (82.8%, a franchise record) on third down and had 5 scores on 6 possessions.
"I think it started up front," Smith said. "I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job in not only the run game, but the pass game as well."
Smith spread the ball around to eight receivers, led by WR Garrett Wilson's 3 catches on 5 targets for 39 yards. Smith's longest completion of the game, 21 yards to WR Adonai Mitchell, came on the game's first possession.
"I just want to win games," Smith said. "The QB, he's got to play well, and I've got to be efficient, we've got to be efficient. You got to limit the turnovers and make explosive plays, and so I just try and do my job and get us the victory. I feel like I can play a lot better ... I feel like I can play a whole lot better. So I'm focusing on pushing myself to get better every day, as well as the guys around me."
The Jets and Chargers exchanged first-quarter field goals before Smith led the Jets on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that melted 6:48 off the clock and was the Jets' longest drive so far this season. On the drive, Smith completed passes to Wilson (8 yards), Mitchell (9), rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq (9) and finally to RB Breece Hall (7) for the Jets' first red zone TD of the game.
"Geno, man, he's just slicing and dicing to anybody that's open, and I mean, I can't give enough kudos to not just the players, but the coaching staff and how we operate." HC Aaron Glenn said about Smith, who played a superlative game after sustaining an ankle injury last week that sidelined him for most of the second half against the Bills.
Speaking about the speculation about his availability to play against the Chargers, Smith said: "I always felt I was going to play. I put a ton of hours in to make sure I was ready to play. But today I didn't get touched."
After a Chargers punt in the second quarter, the Jets embarked on another long scoring drive that ended with Smith's second TD pass of the game, to the veteran Sterling Shepard, who was elevated from the practice squad with rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and WR/KR Isaiah Williams (ribs) out with injuries.
Starting from the Jets' 30-yard line, Smith opened the drive with a 18-yard completion to TE Mason Taylor Two plays later he collaborated with Wilson for 12 yards, followed immediately with an 8-yard pass to RB Braelon Allen. A 10-yard completion to Sadiq moved the ball into the red zone before Smith rolled right and located Shepard in the end zone.
"He's been putting the ball where it needs to be all the time all season," Wilson said. "That's what he's always done, that's Geno. He's productive, can put the ball in any spot."
The scoring toss capped the 11-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:24 for a 17-3 lead. It was the first time in 13 years that the Green & White scored TDs on back-to-back drives.
"I think we can build off it, and I think we've got to continue to just continue working, continue to work, keep our heads down, and get on to the next game [at Miami next Sunday]," Smith said.
Another Chargers punt set the stage for the Jets' third scoring drive, Jason Sanders' second successful field goal of the game -- this one taking 18 plays and covering 75 yards while burning 10 minutes of clock time.
Answering a LA TD drive to cut the lead to 3 points, 20-17, with 13:05 left in the fourth quarter, Smith's third TD pass, and his second of the game to Shepard, in a drive that covered 62 yards in 6 plays over a tidy 3:15. Shepard ran a crossing pattern, steaming into the end zone on a 16-yard pass from Smith for another 6 points in the red zone.
"Week in and week out of how he's [Smith] been operating, and it all starts to his process, from the beginning of the week, how he's in early, how he takes care of his body, and then how he mentally gets himself ready to play each game," Glenn said. "And I've said this from the very beginning, man, listen, he's a hell of a dude, and you talk about someone that understands the game, commands the huddle, bona-fide leader, that's vocal and by his actions, too. So I'm glad we have him."