Defending Another Dual-Threat QB

Last week, the Jets held Bills QB Josh Allen (6-5, 237) to just 201 total yards and 11 completions while also intercepting once. On Sunday, they'll face another big quarterback in Justin Herbert (6-6, 236) who has a strong arm and possesses excellent mobility.

"Yeah, different players," said HC Aaron Glenn. "Similar stature. Both have the ability to wing it at any given time from anywhere on the field, can make all the throws and have the athletic ability to get out in space and be able to make plays with their legs. It does help. It does help, but the thing is, each week is different and each offense is different. Not only do we have to prepare for that, but we also have to prepare for the offense that he's running. That offensive system is totally different than what Buffalo runs."

Herbert, who has a 61.7% completion percentage this season, didn't throw an interception in Week 10, marking his first game this season without an INT.

"I see him playing football with a little more regard to like, 'alright this doesn't feel right, so I'm going to escape the pocket,'" Chargers OC Mike McDaniel said. "I think that's a constant work in progress for him because he has the gift of both pocket passer and ability to scramble, which is rare. So, I think the key for him is to be decisive."

According to Next Gen Stats, Herbert has been pressured on 44.2% of his dropbacks (second highest in the NFL) and has been hit 63 times on 317 dropbacks (19.9%), which is the highest rate in the league. Herbert has been sacked 33 times. The Chargers' 19 giveaways rank tied for 29th.

"I certainly think they're a very challenging group to go against," said DC Brian Duker, who called the defensive plays last week. "Obviously, there's been some turnovers over there which has derailed some of the drives for them. That's probably the biggest thing that's been, you can kind of see on tape obviously there are some more turnover than they'd like to have, but they've done a nice job of cleaning those up lately, too."

The Jets have two interceptions this season – Minkah Fitzpatrick had one in Week 4 and Azareye'h Thomas intercepted Allen last week – and 14 total forced fumbles (11 defensive), tying the San Francisco 49ers for the most in the league.