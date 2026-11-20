Jets captain and defensive veteran LB Demario Davis knows quality when he sees it, and on Thursday as the Green & White continued to prepare to face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, he marveled at one of the team's prized rookies -- edge David Bailey.

"A real progression that he's having this early in his career to already be at the top of the league in terms of sacks and pressures in his first year of [NFL] football, and he really could be doing it at an even higher level," Davis said. "Some of the plays that have been left out there, or plays he was close to and they just got the ball away."

In last week's game against Buffalo, Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft, burnished his already notable statistics with a pair of pass defenses, one of which might have resulted in a pick-6 when Bills QB Josh Allen tried to loft a screen pass over the onrushing rookie edge.