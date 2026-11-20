Jets captain and defensive veteran LB Demario Davis knows quality when he sees it, and on Thursday as the Green & White continued to prepare to face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, he marveled at one of the team's prized rookies -- edge David Bailey.
"A real progression that he's having this early in his career to already be at the top of the league in terms of sacks and pressures in his first year of [NFL] football, and he really could be doing it at an even higher level," Davis said. "Some of the plays that have been left out there, or plays he was close to and they just got the ball away."
In last week's game against Buffalo, Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft, burnished his already notable statistics with a pair of pass defenses, one of which might have resulted in a pick-6 when Bills QB Josh Allen tried to loft a screen pass over the onrushing rookie edge.
"Very impressive in terms of what he's able to do in all facets of the game, whether it's a bootleg or run play, and he's getting TFL or screen plays, he's getting out of there and affecting the screen, or just disrupting the quarterback in first and second down, or third-and-longer situations," Davis said. "He is very impressive, and he's consistent the way he shows up in practice every day, the way he shows up in the building. He's very impressive as a rookie, you wouldn't know he was a rookie."
Bailey, 23, who grew up not far from SoFi Stadium, has been putting up impressive numbers for any player, never mind a rookie. He's among the top 5 in the league in forced fumbles (5, tied for first), sacks (7.5, T-seventh), TFL (10, T-third and QB pressures (40, T-ninth). His 30 tackles against the run are the most among edge players -- Bailey reads the game well and will track a play across the field in pursuit.
His primary prey on Sunday will be the Chargers' mobile QB Justin Herbert, who ran the ball 7 times for 51 yards in LA's first victory of the season, against Baltimore on Monday night. Through 9 games, Herbert has been sacked 33 times, second most in the NFL this season. Overall against the Ravens, the Chargers rolled up 160 rush yards while the Jets yielded 201 rush yards in the loss to Buffalo.
"I think that's a little skewed because of the major explosive that we gave up at the end of the game," Davis said, referring to James Cook's 74-yard TD dash. "Number one, you don't want to give up explosive plays, especially in the run game. So we need to be better there, and then making sure that we're dominant at the line of scrimmage and not giving up leaky yardage.
The Jets' defense last week did tighten up on third down, limiting Buffalo to 2 of 10 (20%).
"I thought we did very good on third down, and in one of the three red zones we were very good," Davis said. "Got a big interception [by second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas]. "Those are the things that we want to build on, those positive plays that we made."