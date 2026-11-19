Whether Duker is calling plays or not, he has a sense of what to expect with McDaniel, his former boss, operating Los Angeles' offense even though the Chargers have different personnel than Miami last season.

"They have core concepts, but they do a very good job of the presnap shifts and the motions to try to put you in disadvantageous positions defensively," Duker said on Thursday. "Create really good angles, certainly a lot of eye candy. I think they do a very good job of being very calculated with everything that they do."

The Chargers offense relies on more plays in 21 personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs) than they do in personnel sets that employ two tight ends. In their 23-20 "Monday Night Football" win over the Ravens, RB Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and his fourth TD of the year.

Los Angeles ranks last, averaging 16.0 points per game. QB Justin Herbert has been sacked 33 times, the second-most in the NFL, behind only Deshaun Watson, who the Jets sacked eight 8 times in their Week 5 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie edge David Bailey leads the unit, and NFL rookies, with 7.5 sacks this season.

"He's done a really good job and is a very good pass rusher," Duker said.

Bailey is also tied for first in the league with 5 forced fumbles, tied for third with 10 TFL and his 19.1% pressure rate is the third highest among the 74 players with at least 200 pass rush attempts.

Still, however, Herbert is another mobile QB who can extend plays. He had 51 rushing yards last week, including a 22-yard TD for the Chargers' first score.