No. 1: 2 of 2 in the Red Zone

The second red zone TD pass of the game by Geno Smith, 36, was a thing of improvisational beauty. With 3:07 to play in the first half and the Jets facing a third-and-8 at the Chargers' 8-yard line, Smith was flushed out of the pocket, rolled right and found WR Sterling Shepard, 33, as the veteran came to meet the ball at the goal line. Shepard had been elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season in the absence of injured Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs). The play capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive for a 17-3 lead.