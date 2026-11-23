Players older - QB Geno Smith and WR Sterling Shepard - and younger - edge David Bailey and RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen - helped lead the Jets to a 27-24 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
No. 1: 2 of 2 in the Red Zone
The second red zone TD pass of the game by Geno Smith, 36, was a thing of improvisational beauty. With 3:07 to play in the first half and the Jets facing a third-and-8 at the Chargers' 8-yard line, Smith was flushed out of the pocket, rolled right and found WR Sterling Shepard, 33, as the veteran came to meet the ball at the goal line. Shepard had been elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season in the absence of injured Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs). The play capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive for a 17-3 lead.
No. 2: Edge David Bailey Had a Game
If rookie edge David Bailey keeps this up we're going to quickly run out of superlatives -- if we haven't already. Against LA on Sunday his stat line did the talking: 5 tackles, 2 sacks (for 14 yards), 2 QB hits, 2 TFL, a pass defended and a forced fumble. The No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft notched his sixth FF of the season (to go with 9.5 sacks) on a third-and-6 second-quarter play when he sped around end and knocked the ball out of Justin Herbert's grasp. The Chargers, however, recovered, but were forced to punt.
No. 3: Geno Smith Threads the Needle
Early in the fourth quarter with the Jets up, 20-17, Smith dropped back on a second-and-9 play at their 39-yard line. He launched a laser into a tight window, finding WR Garrett Wilson (3 catches, 39 yards) between three LA defenders for 19 yards. Four plays later, Smith connected again with Shepard on a 16-yard TD play -- Smith's third TD pass and Shepard's second TD reception.
No. 4: Breece Hall Rumbles for 26
Out of a shotgun formation, Smith pitched the ball to Breece Hall, who used a crunching block by TE Jeremy Ruckert as he sped down the left sideline for 26 yards to the Chargers' 16-yard line. Two plays later, the Jets had their third red zone TD when Smith and Shepard connected again.
No. 5: Breece and Braelon Ice the Game
After the Chargers got within 3 points with 2:01 left in the game, the Jets ran the ball five straight times to ice their third win of the season. On second-and-6 at the Jets' 35-yard line, Breece Hall (20 carries, 86 yards) kept his balance as he went around right end for 7 yards and a first down. Then Braelon Allen (16 carries, 75 tough yards) ended the game converting on third-and-7 at the Jets 45 on a bruising 15-yard run with 47 seconds on the clock.