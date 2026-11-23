Team
- The Jets were penalized just four times for 18 yards in the win over LAC, marking their fewest penalties and penalty yards in a game this season and their lowest totals in both categories since Week Six last season vs. DEN.
Offense
- The Jet offense scored on its first five possessions vs. LAC, before running the clock out on their sixth and final possession to seal the win.
- It marked the second game this season that the offense scored points on their first five possessions, becoming the first team with two such performances this season.
- It's the first time a Jet offense has scored points on their first five possessions in two different games this century.
- The offense did not record any punts or turnovers in the win, marking just the second such occurrence by a Jet offense since 2004 vs. SEA.
- The Jets join DAL as the only two teams this season to finish a game with zero punts and zero turnovers, a feat they also accomplished in Week 11.
- The unit finished the game with an 81.8% conversation rate on third down, the highest mark by a Jet offense in a single game in franchise history.
- The conversion rate tied NYG for the highest by any team in the league this season, and marked just the eighth time a team has finished a game 80.0% or better on third down over the last five seasons (since 2022).
- The Jet offense posted a 2.6 EPA/Drive vs. LAC, marking the sixth-highest single-game mark by any team in the league this season and the highest by a Jet offense over the last 20 seasons (since 2007). Overall, it's the second highest single-game output by a Jet offense this century, trailing only Week 15 2004 vs. SEA.
Geno Smith
- QB Geno Smith completed 80.6% (17/21) of his passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the win, good for a 141.2 passer rating, his highest single-game rating this season.
- Smith is the fourth quarterback this season to finish a game with an 80.0%+ completion percentage, a 140.0+ passer rating, and three+ passing touchdowns, joining Dak Prescott (DAL), Brock Purdy (SF), and Joe Burrow (CIN).
- It's Smith's third such game as a Jet meeting those marks. Ken O'Brien is the only other Jet since the merger to finish a game with all three.
- Among the 27 quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts this season, Smith ranks fourth in completion rate (68.1%) and seventh in passer rating (102.7), while his 5.0 TD/INT ratio is tied for the third highest in the league.
- Since the merger (1970), there have been 25 seasons in Jets history in which a quarterback has started in all of the team's first 11 games. Among those seasons, Smith this year ranks first in passer rating (102.7), first in TD/INT ratio (5.0), second in completion percentage (68.1%), and tied 10th in passing touchdowns, while throwing the fewest interceptions.
- Smith is the fourth quarterback this season to finish a game with an 80.0%+ completion percentage, a 140.0+ passer rating, and three+ passing touchdowns, joining Dak Prescott (DAL), Brock Purdy (SF), and Joe Burrow (CIN).
Breece Hall
- RB Breece Hall reached 100 scrimmage yards for the 22nd time in his career vs. LAC, standing alone as the fifth-most such games in franchise history, and only one game shy of tying Wesley Walker for the fourth-most.
- Hall finished the contest with 86 yards on 20 carries and 14 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. His 86 rushing yards brought his career total up to 3,749, surpassing Bilal Powell for eighth all-time in franchise history. Hall is now 85 yards away from passing Thomas Jones for sole place of seventh on the all-time leaderboard.
- Notably, Hall's 4.40 yards per carry average is the second highest among the top 10 yardage leaders in Jets history behind only Freeman McNeil.
- Hall's touchdown catch in Week 11 marked the 10th of his career, tying Richie Anderson for the fourth-most among all running backs in franchise history, and tied with Bijan Robinson for the seventh-most since he entered the league (2022).
- Since returning to the lineup from injury in Week Nine, Hall has eclipsed 80 scrimmage yards in three straight games, joining James Cook (BUF) and Chuba Hubbard (CAR) as the only players in the league to do so.
- Hall finished the contest with 86 yards on 20 carries and 14 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. His 86 rushing yards brought his career total up to 3,749, surpassing Bilal Powell for eighth all-time in franchise history. Hall is now 85 yards away from passing Thomas Jones for sole place of seventh on the all-time leaderboard.
Braelon Allen
- RB Braelon Allen finished Week 11 with 75 yards on 16 carries. It marked the 33rd time in Jets history that a running back tandem has eclipsed 75+ rushing yards in the same game.
- Overall, it's the first time in which Allen and Hall have each eclipsed 75+ rushing yards in the same game. They are the 24th running back duo in franchise history to accomplish the feat, and the first since 2018 (Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell).
Garrett Wilson
- WR Garrett Wilson led the team with 39 yards on three receptions vs. LAC, surpassing Curtis Martin for the seventh-most receptions in franchise history (368).
- Wilson now ranks third in the AFC in receptions (53) and sixth in the conference in receiving yards (672), despite missing Week Nine due to injury.
Offensive Line
- The offensive line did not surrender any sacks in the win over LAC and allowed just a 4.9% pressure rate, the fifth lowest in the league in Week 11.
- LT Olu Fashanu has been charged with just 1.0 sack over his last five games, producing the eighth-lowest sack rate among all left tackles with 100+ pass blocking snaps in that stretch, while also ranking top 10 in pressure rate allowed.
- RT Armand Membou has allowed just five quick pressures this season, good for a 1.3% quick pressure rate, tied for the fifth lowest among the 31 right tackles with 200 pass blocking snaps this season.
- C Josh Myers allowed just one pressure in the win, marking his fifth game this season allowing one or less pressure and his 11th game overall as a Jet dating back to last season, tied for the eighth-most in the league.
Sterling Shepard
- WR Sterling Shepard caught two touchdowns vs. LAC, marking the second multi-touchdown game of his career and the first since 2021.
- Shepard has now caught a touchdown in all of his 11 NFL seasons since entering the league in 2016, joining Travis Kelce (KC), Mike Evans (SF), Davante Adams (LAR), Stefon Diggs (WSH), and Tyler Higbee (LAR) as the only players with a touchdown reception in every season since 2016.
- It marked the 129th multi-touchdown reception game in franchise history.
Adonai Mitchell
- WR Adonai Mitchell caught another explosive pass (16+ yards) vs. LAC on the first pass of the game from Geno Smith. Since Week Eight, Mitchell has hauled in eight explosive receptions, tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) and Rome Odunze (CHI) for the fourth-most in that span, only trailing Parker Washington (JAX, 10), CeeDee Lamb (DAL, 10) and Ja'Marr Chase (CIN, 11).
- Among all 132 players with at least 20 receptions this season, Mitchell's 47.6% explosive catch rate is the fifth highest.
- Similarly, Mitchell's 16.9 yards per reception is also the fifth highest among all players with 20+ receptions on the year.
Defense
- The Jets are the only team in the league this season that has yet to allow a 100-yard receiver in a single game.
- The Jet defense registered 6.0 sacks vs. LAC, their most in a road game since 2024 at MIN.
- Six different Jets players recorded at least a half-sack in Week 11, marking their second such game this season. The Jets and Vikings are the only teams with multiple such games, and New York is one of just 10 teams to accomplish the feat this season.
- The unit now owns 29.0 sacks, tied with GB for the seventh most in the league this season.
David Bailey
- EDGE David Bailey registered 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass defensed, and five tackles in the win over LAC (11/23). Bailey's 2.0 sacks brought his season total to 9.5, becoming the sixth player in NFL History to record at least 9.5 sacks in their first 10 career games since the stat became official in 1982.
- His 9.5 sacks on the season now stand alone for the third-most by any player in the NFL behind only Will Anderson Jr. (HST) and Greg Rousseau (BUF).
- Notably, among the top 10 sack leaders this season, Bailey's 20.0% pressure rate is the highest.
- Bailey's six forced fumbles lead all NFL players this season, becoming the first rookie to reach six forced fumbles since Alec Ogletree in 2013.
- Overall, he's just the fifth player this century to record six forced fumbles as a rookie, joining Ogletree, Will Smith (2004), Terrell Sugggs (2003), and Dwight Freeney (2002).
- It marked Bailey's third multi-sack game this season, tied with Anderson Jr. (HST) for the second-most such games in the league behind only Rousseau. He's just the sixth player in NFL History with three multi-sack games in his first 10 career games.
- Bailey registered five pressures on 16 pass rush snaps, good for a 31.3% pressure rate, the fourth highest in the league in Week 11 among all players with 15 pass rush snaps.
- Bailey now owns a 20.0% pressure rate on the season, the second highest in the league behind only Chop Robinson (min. 200 pass rush snaps), and the highest by a rookie in their first 10 career games since the stat was first tracked in 2016, leading a top five that includes Jared Verse (LAR), Will Anderson Jr. (HST), Byron Young (LAR), and Josh Hines-Allen (JAX).
- Since 2016, there have been just seven occurrences, including Bailey, of a player entering Week 12 with 45 pressures and 20.0% pressure rate.
- Taking the pass rush production out of it, Bailey has still put together a historic start to his career, as he joins Micah Parsons (2021) and Nick Bolton (2021) as the only players this century with 50 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in their first 10 career games.
- Against the run, Bailey leads all EDGE defenders with 32 tackles, and ranks fourth in run stop EPA (-14.8) and tied for seventh in stops (18).
- His 9.5 sacks on the season now stand alone for the third-most by any player in the NFL behind only Will Anderson Jr. (HST) and Greg Rousseau (BUF).
D'Angelo Ponds
- CB D'Angelo Ponds allowed just one reception for three yards on 18 coverage snaps vs. LAC.
- Over his last five games (since Week Seven), Ponds has allowed just two receptions for eight yards, the fewest yards allowed among all CBs and slot CBs with at least 50 coverage snaps in that span.
- Since Week Seven, Ponds ranks top 10 among all CBs and slot CBs with 50 coverage snaps in yards allowed (eight; first), yards per snap (0.2; first), completion percentage over expected (-35.7%; first), and receptions allowed (two; tied first).
- He has allowed just a 57.1% completion rate this season, tied for the third-lowest mark among all slot CBs with at least 50 coverage snaps on the year.
- Over his last five games (since Week Seven), Ponds has allowed just two receptions for eight yards, the fewest yards allowed among all CBs and slot CBs with at least 50 coverage snaps in that span.
Darrell Jackson Jr.
- DL Darrell Jackson Jr. registered two run stops vs. LAC, bringing his season total to 25, tied with Cam Heyward (PIT) for the fourth-most among all NFL defensive tackles. He's joined in the top five by teammate Harrison Phillips (29).
- It marked Jackson's eighth game this season with multiple run stops, tied for the third-most such games among all defensive tackles on the year.
- His eight such games with multiple run stops are tied for the most by a rookie defensive tackle at this point in a season since the stat was first tracked in 2016. He's tied with two former first round picks in DeForest Buckner (SF) and Christian Wilkins (MIA) and a third round pick in Kobie Turner (LAR).
- Jackson's 25 run stops are the third-most by a rookie defensive tackle entering Week 12 in the NGS Era (since 2016) behind only Turner (LAR; 2023) and Buckner (SF; 2016), while his 12.8% run stop rate is the second-highest behind only Daron Payne (2018; WSH).
- It marked Jackson's eighth game this season with multiple run stops, tied for the third-most such games among all defensive tackles on the year.
Azareye'h Thomas
- CB Azareye'h Thomas allowed just three receptions for 32 yards on 31 coverage snaps vs. LAC.
- On the season, Thomas is allowing just 0.86 yards per snap, tied for the eighth-lowest mark among all cornerbacks with 300 coverage snaps.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders
- K Jason Sanders converted on both of his field goal attempts vs. LAC from 50- and 24-yards respectively. He now leads all NFL kickers with 27 made field goals on the season.
- Dating back to last season, the Jets special teams unit owns a 93.2% field goal percentage under Special Teams Coordinator Chris Banjo, the second-highest mark in the league behind only BUF.
Malachi Moore
- S Malachi Moore recorded a special teams tackle for the 11th consecutive game to open the season, now tied for the third-longest streak to open a season by any player since 2000 and the longest since 2005.
Isaiah Davis
- RB Isaiah Davis has registered a tackle on special teams in five straight games, the longest streak by a running back this season.
- Davis' nine special teams tackles this season are tied with the second-most among all running backs behind only Hunter Luepke (DAL).