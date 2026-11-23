Ahead of the Sticks

The Jets were 9-of-11 on third down, their highest conversion rate in franchise history, which broke the previous high set in 2004. Because of how well the Jets ran the ball, they were able to stay ahead of the sticks.

The Green & White needed five or fewer yards on 8 of their 11 third down attempts, and the offense converted seven of those tries.

On their first TD drive – a 7-yard pass from Smith to RB Breece Hall – the Jets only needed to convert one third down. RB Braelon Allen, who moved the chains 5 times, rushed 4 yards up the right side to the Chargers' 8-yard line on third-and-3. Two plays later, Hall scored.

On that sequence, the Jets ran the ball seven times in a row and were able to stay ahead of the sticks.

"When we get to third and short, run it, but we also have the option to pass it, so it's the same with any efficient offense," Hall said. "When you're running the ball and you're always ahead of the sticks it makes everything available to you so you can do whatever you want."

In the third quarter, the Jets ran an 18-play drive which took 10 minutes off the clock, which resulted in K Jason Sanders making a 24-yard field goal. Allen converted three third downs and rushed for 29 total yards on the drive.

"I think it started up front," Smith said. "Our offensive line did a tremendous job in not only the run game but the passing game as well. I thought they were clean all day, in terms of not having pre-snap, post-snap penalties, and they just dominated up front. That was pretty evident."

It was fitting that the Jets sealed their victory with a third down conversion. With 47 seconds left in the game, the Green & White needed 7 yards to move the chains -- Allen bull-rushed up the middle for 15.