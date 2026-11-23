The Jets went on the road and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Postgame, HC Aaron Glenn said the Green & White will enjoy the flight home before work begins for their trip to Miami to face the Dolphins for the second time this season.
But first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 11.
Field-Level Frank
OC Frank Reich called plays from the sideline for the first time this season. The move was something he and HC Aaron Glenn discussed throughout the week, not "afraid" to make a change with how they operate.
"My job as the head coach of this team is to do whatever it takes to win games," Glenn said. "I thought it'd be a good idea – listen, who knows? I just know that he was down there, he called and had a chance to speak with the guys coming on and off the field, and I want to continue to do that."
QB Geno Smith said it was "awesome" having Reich down on the field with him.
"I thought Coach Reich called a great game, I thought he really controlled the pace with some of the no huddles and being able to run the ball in the huddle as well," Smith said.
WR Garrett Wilson, who led the team with 5 targets making 3 receptions for 39 yards, spoke to Reich periodically throughout the game.
"He's quiet but he's dialed, you know, and if he liked it, I liked it," Wilson said who believed communication improved with Reich on the sideline. "It just makes it that much easier. We don't need a middleman, you know, it's direct, nothing lost in translation. For him I'm sure, you know, you'll have to ask him, but he's got a different POV of the game, he's feeling it, you know, he played so he's probably like back in that mode – I'm sure he loved it man."
A Balanced Attack
The Jets deployed an efficient offensive attack between its rushing and passing attacks. QB Geno Smith was 17-of-21 passing, including a stretch of 14 straight completions, for 176 yards and 3 TDs, distributing the ball to eight playmakers.
And on the ground, RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 36 carries and 161 yards marking the first time two Jets running backs surpassed 75 yards in the same game since 2018.
Hall and Allen each averaged over 4 yards per carry and were also included in the passing attack. Hall had 3 receptions, including the Jets' first TD on a 7-yard pass from Smith, and Allen had 1 reception for 9 yards.
"It's something about having a plan and seeing a plan come to life," HC Aaron Glenn said. "And really, the players actually make the plan come to life to be honest with you. It's something about seeing that live in action that makes all of this a good feeling."
The Jets had 5 targets with over 20 receiving yards: WR Garrett Wilson (3 rec, 39 yards), TE Kenyon Sadiq (3, 30), WR Adonai Mitchell (2, 30), TE Mason Taylor (2, 25) and WR Sterling Shepard totaled 24 yards on his 2 TD receptions.
The Green & White ran 60 offensive plays, including a season-high 27 snaps in 12 personnel. Without WRs Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs), who were out with injuries, the Jets planned to use their tight ends in their passing concepts.
"Sadiq gives us a chance to have 12 personnel on the field but be able to run 11 personnel concepts and the same with Mason, so that helps us quite a bit," Glenn hinted on Friday.
Taylor, who had a 19-yard reception in the fourth quarter, saw 50 snaps (83%) and Sadiq, who averaged 10 yards per reception, played 35 (58%).
"We all can ball and us in here, we've got some guys," Wilson said. "It's fun to go out and showcase what we can do and luckily we got to do that today."
Ahead of the Sticks
The Jets were 9-of-11 on third down, their highest conversion rate in franchise history, which broke the previous high set in 2004. Because of how well the Jets ran the ball, they were able to stay ahead of the sticks.
The Green & White needed five or fewer yards on 8 of their 11 third down attempts, and the offense converted seven of those tries.
On their first TD drive – a 7-yard pass from Smith to RB Breece Hall – the Jets only needed to convert one third down. RB Braelon Allen, who moved the chains 5 times, rushed 4 yards up the right side to the Chargers' 8-yard line on third-and-3. Two plays later, Hall scored.
On that sequence, the Jets ran the ball seven times in a row and were able to stay ahead of the sticks.
"When we get to third and short, run it, but we also have the option to pass it, so it's the same with any efficient offense," Hall said. "When you're running the ball and you're always ahead of the sticks it makes everything available to you so you can do whatever you want."
In the third quarter, the Jets ran an 18-play drive which took 10 minutes off the clock, which resulted in K Jason Sanders making a 24-yard field goal. Allen converted three third downs and rushed for 29 total yards on the drive.
"I think it started up front," Smith said. "Our offensive line did a tremendous job in not only the run game but the passing game as well. I thought they were clean all day, in terms of not having pre-snap, post-snap penalties, and they just dominated up front. That was pretty evident."
It was fitting that the Jets sealed their victory with a third down conversion. With 47 seconds left in the game, the Green & White needed 7 yards to move the chains -- Allen bull-rushed up the middle for 15.
"When we're running the ball and they know we're running the ball and they can't really stop it, it feels a lot better," Hall said on being able to run out the clock to win. "It feels good to be efficient on offense and be entering every quarter with a lead."