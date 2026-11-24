Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Jets have been giving back to the local community. Last week, Austin McNamara and Paschal Ekeji along with Jets legend Tony Richardson, visited Food Bank's Community Kitchen in West Harlem, where they served lunch to local seniors.
"This is what it's about," McNamara said. "Obviously the holidays giving back and serving others and so every opportunity you get, just trying to take advantage of it and, you know, make people's day."
They created some new Jets fans along the way, giving out hats and taking pictures once the meals were served.
"It was a great experience, it was my first time going," McNamara said. "We got to help out people that came in and out of the food bank there and it was just a good way to spend a couple of hours on the off day."
The event supported Food Bank for NYC's efforts to address food insecurity across New York City, where 1.6 million New Yorkers or 1 in 5 residents struggle to afford enough food. In 1985, the Community Kitchen in West Harlem opened serving 130 dinners daily; now it serves over 100,000 meals a month.
The Jets have worked with the Food Bank for over 20 years to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Jets punter Austin McNamara & his teammates joined the Food Bank For New York City to donate food and serve meals at Food Bank's Community Kitchen and Pantry in West Harlem to give back to residents and families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.
Harrison's Playmakers
DT Harrison Phillips' foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, is committed to mentoring young people, including those with special needs and developmental differences. Last week, they handed out 200 meals to local veterans in South Street Gardens in Morris Township, NJ and a local women's shelter.
"We had about 15 children and adults with special needs who were the ones physically loading the turkeys and the groceries into the vehicles of our veterans," Phillips said. "We were there for two and a half hours and you got to see a lot of smiling faces and it was really cool to teach the playmakers the important stuff...I got to give a speech about why we're doing this, reasons to be thankful and things to reflect upon around the holidays."
Twelve of Phillips' Jets teammates also helped distribute the meals on their off day.
"The fact that they sacrificed an hour or two to come out and show support for me and my foundation, it shows the character of the people that we have on this team," Phillips said. "I think that our head coach [Aaron Glenn] and GM [Darren Mougey] are trying to find a roster full of really good people and I think they did that because with a simple text, I had a dozen players find time on their busy Tuesday."
Harrison's Playmakers is also active in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. plus Buffalo and Minneapolis – all communities Phillips previously played football in and resided. In Nebraska, Phillips donated 100 meals to veterans through his church and in December, there are holiday drives planned in Buffalo.
Connecting with the community is important for Phillips, especially around the holidays.
"It just overflows your cup, you can't go to an event like this and not feel bubbly and feel positive," Phillips said. "To stop, shake [the veterans'] hands, look them in their eyes, hear a little bit about their stories, have them there whatever they wanted to and bless them with a meal," Harrison said. "It just feels really special."