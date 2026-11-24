Harrison's Playmakers

DT Harrison Phillips' foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, is committed to mentoring young people, including those with special needs and developmental differences. Last week, they handed out 200 meals to local veterans in South Street Gardens in Morris Township, NJ and a local women's shelter.

"We had about 15 children and adults with special needs who were the ones physically loading the turkeys and the groceries into the vehicles of our veterans," Phillips said. "We were there for two and a half hours and you got to see a lot of smiling faces and it was really cool to teach the playmakers the important stuff...I got to give a speech about why we're doing this, reasons to be thankful and things to reflect upon around the holidays."

Twelve of Phillips' Jets teammates also helped distribute the meals on their off day.

"The fact that they sacrificed an hour or two to come out and show support for me and my foundation, it shows the character of the people that we have on this team," Phillips said. "I think that our head coach [Aaron Glenn] and GM [Darren Mougey] are trying to find a roster full of really good people and I think they did that because with a simple text, I had a dozen players find time on their busy Tuesday."

Harrison's Playmakers is also active in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. plus Buffalo and Minneapolis – all communities Phillips previously played football in and resided. In Nebraska, Phillips donated 100 meals to veterans through his church and in December, there are holiday drives planned in Buffalo.

Connecting with the community is important for Phillips, especially around the holidays.