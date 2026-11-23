Jets QB Geno Smith turned in perhaps his strongest performance of the season on Sunday in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith connected with 8 receivers on 80.6% (17 of 21) of his passes for 176 yards and 3 TDs -- all from plays in the red zone. He finished with a 141.2 passer rating, his best this season.

Demario Davis, now in his 15th year in the NFL, on Monday offered high praise for Smith, now in his 13th season.

"He's the leader of this group, and it's impressive to have him," Davis said. "Just his demeanor from the time that we arrived has just been steady. He hasn't changed. He comes in with the right mentality every day. He's locked into practice. He's the ultimate competitor. And rain, sleet, snow, sun, don't matter what's going on. He's steady. He's steady. He's the essence of the quarterback position of what this organization is building and what's there is that resilience."

Through 11 games, Smith has completed 213-of-313 passes (68.1%) with 15 TD passes and only 3 INTs. In addition, his 102.7 passer rating would be the best of his career if the season ended today.