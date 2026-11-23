Jets QB Geno Smith turned in perhaps his strongest performance of the season on Sunday in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Smith connected with 8 receivers on 80.6% (17 of 21) of his passes for 176 yards and 3 TDs -- all from plays in the red zone. He finished with a 141.2 passer rating, his best this season.
Demario Davis, now in his 15th year in the NFL, on Monday offered high praise for Smith, now in his 13th season.
"He's the leader of this group, and it's impressive to have him," Davis said. "Just his demeanor from the time that we arrived has just been steady. He hasn't changed. He comes in with the right mentality every day. He's locked into practice. He's the ultimate competitor. And rain, sleet, snow, sun, don't matter what's going on. He's steady. He's steady. He's the essence of the quarterback position of what this organization is building and what's there is that resilience."
Through 11 games, Smith has completed 213-of-313 passes (68.1%) with 15 TD passes and only 3 INTs. In addition, his 102.7 passer rating would be the best of his career if the season ended today.
"It's the immeasurable stuff that you can't see ... that grit, that resilience, that steadiness in the face of adversity when that pressure comes some people you see them crack," Davis said. "You see them complain. You see them point fingers. But he's steady. He's calm, and he just continues to deliver. He continues to be what the offense needs him to be. Whether it's making a play in a crucial moment, whether it's just getting the ball to the skill players and letting them go, whether it's trying to run the ball 30-40 times a game. Whatever the offense needs, that's what he's willing to do and I think it's reflective."
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 11 win against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
O-Line Powers the Offense
The Jets rolled up 165 rush yards on Sunday while the offensive line did not allow a single sack and logged a mere 4.9% pressure rate as the Green & White amassed 341 total net yards.
The backfield tandem of Breece Hall (20 carries for 86 yards) and Braelon Allen (16, 75) pounded the Chargers' defense all game. Allen accounted for 7 first downs and Hall for 6 -- in all 13 of the Jets' total of 24.
"Just letting Braelon and Breece get a feel for it," RG Joe Tippmann said. He added: "There was some good variation in plays, but they were all very similar. We're getting on double teams and running it downhill. Just a credit to the backs for really lowering their shoulders and going in there and mashing that ball up the middle the whole game."
It was the first time that Allen and Hall each eclipsed 75-plus rushing yards in the same game and the 33rd time a Jets RB tandem surpassed 75-plus rush yards in the same game.
"We want to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, and then set it up with a run-action pass," Tippmann said. "That's where the big chunks come. When it calls for it, we need to be able to drop back and block everything up. What we want to do is start the game off, and then eventually finish the game off running the ball."
Jetcetera
Some metrics came to light in the aftermath of the Jets victory on Sunday. ... The Jets (and the Cowboys) shared a notable milestone in Week 11. Each team won its game without making a turnover or punting the ball. They are the only two teams this season with that distinction. ... Second-year S Malachi Moore had a special teams tackle for the 11th straight game. ... After converting both of his field-goal tries (50 and 24 yards) on Sunday, K Jason Sanders leads all NFL kickers with 27. Overall, Sanders has made 27-of-30 attempts. His 97 points are currently No. 2 in the league. ... Rookie DL Darrell Jackson Jr. had 2 run stops vs. the Chargers to increase his season total to 25, tied with Pittsburgh DT Cam Heyward for the fourth-most among all DTs. ... The defense had 6.0 sacks on Sunday, its most in a road game since 2024 at Minnesota. ... The Jets scored on 5 of 6 possessions before milking the clock at the end of the game.