The Jets have sacked opposing quarterbacks 29 times this season, which is tied for seventh-best in the NFL. In their 27-24 Week 11 road win against the Chargers, the defense knocked QB Justin Herbert on the turf six times, the most sacks the Green & White have recorded on the road since 2024.
Rookie edge David Bailey led the effort with 2 sacks and a forced fumble and DT Harrison Phillips DT Jowon Briggs, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr. and DT Jack Heflin combined for the other four.
"There were some things that we did well, certainly being able to disrupt the quarterback quite a bit," LB Demario Davis said on Monday. "I thought we played very physical at the line of scrimmage." The Jets have recorded at least one sack in all but one game this season. The defense's best performance was against the Browns in Week 5 where the unit, led by Bailey's 3, sacked QB Deshaun Watson 8 times.
Here's a look at some of the Green & White's top sacks in Week 11.
Bailey's Third Quarter Disruption
Bailey shut down the Chargers' first opportunity in the second half with a pivotal third down sack. Los Angeles had scored right before halftime, leaving the Jets with a 17-10 lead at the break.
The Chargers ran it on first down and Herbert's pass intended to WR Ladd McConkey was incomplete on second down. Facing third-and-7, the Chargers were in 11 personnel and Bailey lined up on the left edge (Herbert's right). The Jets' 4-edge package also included Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV.
At the snap, Bailey quickly moved off TE Oronde Gadsden II and delivered a hit on RT Travis Burke which pushed him closer to Herbert. Burke couldn't contain Bailey and the rookie wrapped up Herbert for a loss of eight yards.
Los Angeles was forced to punt, and the Jets offense proceeded to run an 18-play drive, draining 10 minutes from the clock, which resulted in a field goal.
"I just feel like the defense was always trying to bring juice and support the offense, no matter good or bad and then vice versa," Bailey said postgame. "So, I think doing that really kind of helped facilitate the game and just help us play to best of our ability."
First Sack in Green & White
Moments before halftime, Phillips recorded his first sack as a Jet – he now has 9.5 in his career.
The Chargers were on the Jets' 10-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the half. They lined up in a condensed formation with RB Kimani Vidal and Gadsden in the backfield with Herbert. The Chargers QB wanted to throw but didn't have an option open.
Bailey used his speed and exploded past Burke and closed in on Herbert from the right, causing him to step up in the pocket, eyes still fixated on the end zone. But Phillips recognized this and moved off his block on LG Logan Taylor to sack Herbert for a loss of five yards.
Phillips played 47% of the Jets' defensive snaps and had 5 tackles, 1 QBH and 1 TFL.
"He's out there and he's playing dominant, especially these last two games," Davis said.
Game of Firsts for Heflin
Heflin was signed to the active roster on Sept. 22 and appeared in six games before he made his first career start against the Chargers on Sunday. Heflin, who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, is in his fifth NFL season.
And on Sunday, he combined with Jackson for a sack, the first of Heflin's career, in the fourth quarter.
"I played with him in New Orleans [in 2023-24] and he was impressive then -- even more impressive now." Davis said of Heflin. "When you look at his approach in the offseason and his learning over the years, we had a chance to talk about how he was at the Saints and then when he went to LA [and spent a season with the Rams in 2025] and now coming back to here and how much he had grown as a person and a player."
The Chargers were near midfield with a new set of downs midway through the fourth quarter. Herbert had McConkey out wide to his left and this was one of two plays Los Angeles ran in 13 personnel (3 TEs). At the snap, Herbert faked the handoff to RB Omarion Hampton and McConkey found some space down the left sideline, but pressure generated from McDonald forced him to climb the pocket. He attempted to run, but Heflin and Jackson sacked him right at the line of scrimmage.
"To see him put it on display, it's amazing to see," Davis said. "I think [defensive line] coach [Karl] Dunbar is doing a great job with that entire group and he's one of those guys that's going to take every coaching point."