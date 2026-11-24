"I played with him in New Orleans [in 2023-24] and he was impressive then -- even more impressive now." Davis said of Heflin. "When you look at his approach in the offseason and his learning over the years, we had a chance to talk about how he was at the Saints and then when he went to LA [and spent a season with the Rams in 2025] and now coming back to here and how much he had grown as a person and a player."



The Chargers were near midfield with a new set of downs midway through the fourth quarter. Herbert had McConkey out wide to his left and this was one of two plays Los Angeles ran in 13 personnel (3 TEs). At the snap, Herbert faked the handoff to RB Omarion Hampton and McConkey found some space down the left sideline, but pressure generated from McDonald forced him to climb the pocket. He attempted to run, but Heflin and Jackson sacked him right at the line of scrimmage.