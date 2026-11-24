Two former Jets - C Nick Mangold and edge John Abraham – are among 52 players who remain in the running for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Mangold, a three-time All-Pro (2009-11) and two-time first-team All-Pro (2009-10), also earned seven Pro Bowl selections (2008-11, and '13-15) over 11 playing seasons with the Jets. Mangold is one of only 47 players, including 10 offensive linemen, to have multiple streaks of three-plus seasons making the Pro Bowl. Additionally, he is one of only 41 players in NFL history to start in every game with at least 164 career appearances. Of the 31 offensive linemen who have played 9,000-plus snaps this century, Mangold is the only one with four or fewer false starts and 12 or fewer holds.

Over Mangold's illustrious career from 2006-'16, the Jets rushed for 22,269 yards and had 121 games of 100-plus yards on the ground, which both rank second-most. The Green & White's offense also ranked top 10 in rushing six times in that span. Manogld was the anchor of an offensive line that helped the Jets win four postseason games in 2008-09, advancing to conference championship games in successive years.

As a first-round selection (No. 29 overall) out of Ohio State in the 2006 NFL Draft, Mangold started 171 games for the Jets including seven postseason contests and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. Mangold, who could be posthumously honored, passed away from complications of a kidney disease on Oct. 25, 2025.

"When you think about offensive lineman over the past two decades, like the best of the best, you don't look any further than Nick Mangold," said former Eagles C Jason Kelce on his "New Heights" Podcast in October of 2025.

Abraham, one of the Jets' four first-round draft picks in 2000, racked up 53.5 sacks and 19 forced fumbles for the Green & White from 2000-05. He also played seven seasons for the Atlanta Falcons (2006-2012) before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-14). A five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and two-time first-team All-Pro, Abraham's 133.5 career sacks rank 14th in NFL history and are just .5 sack behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Josh Allen of tying for 13th.

Abraham, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Julius Peppers and Jason Taylor, are the only players in NFL history since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) with 130-plus sacks and 45-plus forced fumbles. He is one of 13 players with eight double-digit sack seasons, joining a group that features nine Pro Football Hall of Famers. Abraham's 48 forced fumbles rank third overall.