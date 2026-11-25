The Jets have opened up the 21-day practice window for DT T'Vondre Sweat.

Sweat was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he sustained in the Jets' Week 7 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-4, 366 defensive tackle was acquired from the Titans on Feb. 26 in a player-for-player swap for Jermaine Johnson. Sweat has played 248 total snaps this season and has registered 17 total tackles.

Sweat was drafted by Tennessee with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures. Last season, Sweat started 12 games and registered 34 tackles and 2 sacks.