The Jets and Dolphins meet for the second time this season with the Green & White making the trip to South Florida for their Week 12 AFC East battle. Five weeks ago, the Dolphins defeated the Jets 28-25 at MetLife Stadium. But the Jets will look to carry some momentum to Miami following their 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.
"The one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came down to our building and punched us in the mouth," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "It wasn't good. ... We look forward to going down there, starting this game off on the right foot."
Since they met in Week 7, the Dolphins have not won a game, losing to the Patriots and the Lions at home, and the Colts and the Bills on the road.
Malik Willis, who started against the Jets in Week 7 and was 14-of-28 passing for 208 yards and 2 TDs, is on injured reserve with a core-muscle injury. The Jets will face a different QB with Kyle McCord making his third consecutive start. McCord, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, landed in Miami via a trade from the Packers after the preseason. In his two starts, road losses in Indianapolis and Buffalo, McCord had a 44.6% completion percentage and threw for 311 total yards.
"We're expecting this team to come out ready to fight and we will, too," Glenn said.
When they faced off in October, the Jets never held a lead and their second-half comeback attempt fell short. TE Mason Taylor had 2 TD receptions, and caught a 2-point conversion, and RB Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 17 attempts (6.1 yards per). But now the Jets have an added backfield threat the Dolphins will have to face in Breece Hall, who made his return from a quad injury in Week 9 against the Chiefs.
Hall and Allen combined for 161 rushing yards against the Chargers and played a dynamic role in moving the sticks and contributing to the Jets' franchise record of converting 81.8% on third down. The Dolphins rank 31st in the league in third-down defense, allowing a 46.4% third-down rate.
In the first bout against Miami, QB Geno Smith was 23-of-30 passing for 287 yards, 3 TD and 1 INT. Overall, he has maintained a 68.1% completion percentage and a 102.7 passer rating, which according to TruMedia is the highest mark by a Jet quarterback 11 weeks into the season (min. 11 games played and 200 pass attempts). Against the Chargers, Smith's 81% completion percentage was his second highest mark this year.
Miami has a lot of young talent contributing on defense including edge Chop Robinson and rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who had his second interception of the season last week against the Bills. Robinson paces the unit with 5 sacks and Rodriguez leads with 93 total tackles.
Rodriguez's former Texas Tech teammate, Jets' rookie David Bailey, has continued to be a game wrecker. He had half a sack in the Green & White's first matchup against the Dolphins and is coming off his third multi-sack performance after reaching Chargers QB Justin Herbert twice last week.
Bailey's 20% pressure rate this season is the second highest in the NFL behind only Robinson, and Bailey's pressure rate is the highest by a rookie in their first 10 career games since the stat was first tracked in 2016. With Joseph Ossai back healthy, and joining the edge rotation of Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV, the Jets have more opportunities to use a NASCAR defensive package more often.
"When you could have all four of those guys on the field, get a chance to go rush the quarterback, I think that gives us an advantage," Glenn said. "We just have to go up there and make it happen."