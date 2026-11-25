The Jets and Dolphins meet for the second time this season with the Green & White making the trip to South Florida for their Week 12 AFC East battle. Five weeks ago, the Dolphins defeated the Jets 28-25 at MetLife Stadium. But the Jets will look to carry some momentum to Miami following their 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

"The one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came down to our building and punched us in the mouth," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "It wasn't good. ... We look forward to going down there, starting this game off on the right foot."

Since they met in Week 7, the Dolphins have not won a game, losing to the Patriots and the Lions at home, and the Colts and the Bills on the road.

Malik Willis, who started against the Jets in Week 7 and was 14-of-28 passing for 208 yards and 2 TDs, is on injured reserve with a core-muscle injury. The Jets will face a different QB with Kyle McCord making his third consecutive start. McCord, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, landed in Miami via a trade from the Packers after the preseason. In his two starts, road losses in Indianapolis and Buffalo, McCord had a 44.6% completion percentage and threw for 311 total yards.

"We're expecting this team to come out ready to fight and we will, too," Glenn said.