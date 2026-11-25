Wilson at first thought the Jets' Miami doldrums began with that game. Told that Smith and the Jets prevailed, Wilson gestured toward Smith's section of the Jets' locker room and said, "Yeah, man, we got him."

Yes, the Jets have Smith, who is playing extremely well in many areas, such as high accuracy, low turnover rate and 100-plus passer rating. And Wilson is one of the leaders of the Jets' skill position pack.

They all came together for a victory in their long-drive contest at the Los Angeles Chargers. They turned three of their four red zone trips into touchdowns, converted almost all of their third downs (9-of-11), featured Breece Hall and Braelon Allen running with abandon, and scored after every drive except the clock-burning final series in their 27-24 win.

"We did a good job with it this week," Wilson said of the offense's often uptempo production against the Chargers. "I thought we executed it well, ran the ball up the field. And it was fun to watch Geno, Braelon and Breece just operated when that team was on their heels a little bit."

The Jets' wideouts were solid in their supporting role despite missing rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams, especially with Smith's two red zone TD connections with 11th-year veteran Sterling Shepard elevated from the practice squad.

Wilson remains WR-1 with his frequent highlight-video catches and 60-minute performances. Even after sitting out the Kansas City game, if he maintains his metrics from his first 10 games over the final six, he will again reach the 80/1,000 standard that he surpassed in each of his first three seasons ─ he's on pace for 85 catches and 1,075 receiving yards. He would love more than a projected five touchdown receptions, but looking ahead rather than back, as tested vets like Smith always do, he sees himself and all the Jets changing coasts but attempting to building more victorious memories.

"We've got to use that as momentum and take that into the rest of the season, I thought we played a good game. There was one drive there where I thought we could've got a touchdown and really made it a perfect outing, just about," he said, referring to the 18-play, 75-yards, 10:00-long field goal drive to open their 24-10 lead late in the third quarter.

"But that said, we did a good job. We've got to find a way to capture that and take it the rest of the season."