It's another way the Jets can cause disruption up front and add versatility to their attack.

"When you can have all four of those guys on the field to get a chance to go rush the quarterback, I think it gives us an advantage," Glenn said.

"Being able to have those guys go out there and eat and be able to put different o-linemen and different positions that they might not be trying to block guys, it means a lot," Briggs added. "And it works. I hope we continue to do that and execute that."



The Jets are preparing for their second matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to round out the Thanksgiving week. They'll face a new QB with Kyle McCord as the starter, who replaced Malik Willis who landed on injured reserve after sustaining a core muscle injury in Week 9. The Jets defense is averaging 2.63 sacks per game and in McCord's two starts, he's been sacked 5 five times.