On Thanksgiving, the Jets have an early afternoon practice before players will spend the rest of the afternoon feasting, watching football – of course – and spending time with friends and family.
Some players are hosting Friendsgiving -- CB Qwan'tez Stiggers said he's going to rookie S VJ Payne's house – but QB Geno Smith jokingly said there weren't many teammates he'd consider to be in the running for the group's "best cook" other than LB Demario Davis and OL Jordan Meredith.
DT Jowon Briggs said he'd happily wear the team's top chef's hat as someone who likes to fire up the smoker and bake desserts.
"As far as sweets go, probably some sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, cookies, usual stuff," Briggs said.
"The best cook, it has to be a lineman," S Dane Belton added.
Regardless of whom the team would trust to serve the Thanksgiving meal, the Jets' edge rushers have been feasting on the field. In the Jets' 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green & White deployed David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, Joseph Ossai and Will McDonald IV in a personnel set nicknamed "the freak package."
"Coaches trusted us to make a play," Enagbare said. "[HC Aaron Glenn] wanted us out there to disrupt the quarterback, and I feel like we, for the most part, when we're in that package it worked out in our favor."
The Jets sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert 6 times, and both of Bailey's sacks happened with all four edge rushers on the field. The formation requires Enagbare and Ossai to rush inside and McDonald and Bailey hit the edge which creates a mismatch up front for the opposing offensive line.
"You just have to be able to know the offensive line slide-side to man-side and that kind of predicts your rush a little bit on top of the play call itself," Enagbare said. "For the most part it's not too different [than rushing from the outside], just happens faster. Outside you have more steps until you get to the tackle, inside is more like one to two steps."
It's another way the Jets can cause disruption up front and add versatility to their attack.
"When you can have all four of those guys on the field to get a chance to go rush the quarterback, I think it gives us an advantage," Glenn said.
"Being able to have those guys go out there and eat and be able to put different o-linemen and different positions that they might not be trying to block guys, it means a lot," Briggs added. "And it works. I hope we continue to do that and execute that."
The Jets are preparing for their second matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to round out the Thanksgiving week. They'll face a new QB with Kyle McCord as the starter, who replaced Malik Willis who landed on injured reserve after sustaining a core muscle injury in Week 9. The Jets defense is averaging 2.63 sacks per game and in McCord's two starts, he's been sacked 5 five times.
"[They're] trying to get the ball out of his hand, make the game a little bit faster, make his process a little quicker," Enagbare said. "Ultimately, as the D-line, as the defense, we have to get after him."