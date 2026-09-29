Film Breakdown | A Look at the Jets' Explosive Pass Game

Despite a fourth quarter comeback effort falling short against the Lions, the Jets demonstrated how explosive their offense can be.

In Detroit, the Jets had 7 explosive passing plays (counted as either a 12-plus yard rush or 16-plus yard reception), good for a 13.1% explosive play rate - the ninth-highest in the league in Week 3. Quarterback Geno Smith threw two explosive TDs: one to rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq for a 24-yard score in the second quarter, and the other 23 yards to WR Garrett Wilson in the final period.

Since 2022, Smith has had 13 games with two or more explosive pass TDs; only Josh Allen has more (14). This season, on pass attempts to travel 20-plus air yards, Smith has completed 7-of-11 for 205 yards and 2 TDs for a 146.8 passer rating which is the third-highest among QBs with at least five attempts of 20-plus air yards. Against Detroit, Smith completed 83.8% (31/37) of his passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, which marked just the fourth game by any quarterback since 2023 with 300-plus passing yards, 3-plus passing TDs, an 80.0%+ completion percentage, and 0 INTs.

Here's a look at some of the Jets' top explosive plays from Week 3.

Jelani Woods 20-Yard Reaching Grab

TE Jelani Woods was the first of the four different targets Smith connected with for explosive gains. In the second quarter, prior to Sadiq scoring his first career receiving TD, Smith found the 6-7 TE for a 20-yard gain.

On first-and-10 from Detroit's 42-yard line on the Jets' fourth possession of the game, the Green & White lined up in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) with Woods to the outside of LT Olu Fashanu.

At the snap, Woods ran downfield and found a pocket of space near the left sideline between CB Roger McCreary and S Chuck Clark. Smith placed the ball between Woods and the boundary line at a height only he could reach, and he made the grab and went out of bounds at the 22-yard line.