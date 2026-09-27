Kenyon Sadiq and TEs Step Up in Jets Offense Against Lions

The tight ends play a crucial role in the Jets' offense, allowing OC Frank Reich to be creative with his personnel packages and create mismatches for the opposing defense vs Detroit.

Against the Lions in Week 3, the Jets relied on the TEs, using multiple tight ends on 22 of their 61 offensive plays (36.1%) and totaled 188 yards (8.5 yards per play) and 2 touchdowns on those snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. QB Geno Smith was 31-of-37 passing for 327 yards and 3 TDs — Jets TEs made 13 of those receptions.

"Those tight ends really stepped up, and [Smith] looked to make sure that we gave the ball to our tight ends," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame.

In the second quarter, Kenyon Sadiq made a diving 24-yard TD catch becoming the first rookie TE in Jets history to record a rush and receiving TD in the same season. Against Tennessee in Week 1, Sadiq had a 3-yard end around rushing score.