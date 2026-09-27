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Kenyon Sadiq and TEs Step Up in Jets Offense Against Lions

Green & White Use Multiple TEs on 31.1% of Plays

Sep 27, 2026 at 06:58 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Season: New York Jets at Detroit Lions on September 27, 2026 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (New York Jets Photo).

The tight ends play a crucial role in the Jets' offense, allowing OC Frank Reich to be creative with his personnel packages and create mismatches for the opposing defense vs Detroit.

Against the Lions in Week 3, the Jets relied on the TEs, using multiple tight ends on 22 of their 61 offensive plays (36.1%) and totaled 188 yards (8.5 yards per play) and 2 touchdowns on those snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. QB Geno Smith was 31-of-37 passing for 327 yards and 3 TDs — Jets TEs made 13 of those receptions.

"Those tight ends really stepped up, and [Smith] looked to make sure that we gave the ball to our tight ends," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame.

In the second quarter, Kenyon Sadiq made a diving 24-yard TD catch becoming the first rookie TE in Jets history to record a rush and receiving TD in the same season. Against Tennessee in Week 1, Sadiq had a 3-yard end around rushing score.

"When you hear the play called in the huddle you know it's got a chance to go to you and then it comes out and you have a man-to-man look," Sadiq said describing his score in Detroit. "I know Geno saw it and I saw it and it's just about going and making a play when your number is called."

After the TD catch, Sadiq said he went into the tent because of how hard he hit the turf, but he didn't miss any game action. In just his third NFL game, Sadiq had 7 receptions for 105 yards (15 per catch) and played 35 snaps.

"The one TD that I caught was an amazing ball, I was the only person that could get to that," Sadiq said of Smith. "It starts in practice, he had a great practice all week, you know, it makes it really easy to play receiver, he's a great quarterback."

route-chart_SAD482340_2026-REG-3

On that TD drive, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods also caught a pass, which marked the first time as far back as 1991 three different TEs caught a pass on the same series (Stats Perform).

Before Sadiq scored, Smith found Woods 20 yards down field, placing the ball just out in front of 6-7 TE who made a juggling grab — it was his first reception of the season and his longest since 2022.

This was only the fourth game in Jets history where 3 TEs each had 20-plus receiving yards; the last time was Dec. 28, 2014 (Stats Perform). Ruckert's 39 receiving yards were a single-game career high and he was the other Jets TE with a TD reception. His score came in the fourth quarter as the Jets clawed out of a 14-point deficit and it was the first game the Jets had multiple TEs catch a TD pass since 2019.

"I think we found a great rhythm as an offense while we were running the ball, throwing the ball," Sadiq said of how the offense operated after a slower start to the game where the Jets punted on their first three drives. "I think we need to find that rhythm earlier on and stick with it."

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