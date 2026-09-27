Jets HC Aaron Glenn After Loss to Lions: 'We're Right There'

"I don't think there's such a thing as moral victory," Davis said. "I believe you're able to find victories that are not necessarily on the scoreboard. When you build something, you got to be able to find those small wins that are in there. And one of those things is our formula for victory.

"I believe in what Coach AG is preaching in terms of what we got to do to win games. And when we don't do it we don't win games, all we got to do is go back and look at our blueprint. We go look at our blueprint, and when we're watching the tape, we're going to see, hey, here's where we execute on our keys, here's where we didn't. And if we lose games and we executed on all our keys, then we can live with that. But if we lose games and we didn't execute on our keys, that's the margin for error. That's the gap, and we're going to figure out what we didn't do, and we're going to work on."