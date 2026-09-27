Garrett Wilson Puts Elite Talent on Display for Jets in Detroit

With TE Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive and WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) sideline, most of the onus to make things happen through the air fell to Wilson, Ruckert and rookie K Kenyon Sadiq . Ruckert chipped in with 5 receptions for 39 yards and a critical TD that led to the Jets tying the game, 24-24.

Wilson (10-107-1) and Sadiq (7-105-1) matched the performance in a Jets game in 1995 against New England when TE Johnny Mitchell and WR Ryan Yarborough each had a 100 yards receiving in the game. In addition, Wilson and Allen Lazard in a Monday night loss to Buffalo each had 100 yards receiving, as did Wilson and Davante Adams against Miami in Week 14 of the 2024 season.

"I mean what Garrett does on the field ... every game is just amazing," RG and team captain Joe Tippmann said. "And you know it kind of shows how he is in the locker room. He's such a great teammate, someone who's willing to put in his two cents, someone who's willing to kind of give everything each and every game. Just the way Garrett is as a leader, as a player. I mean it's amazing seeing what he can do on the field. It's truly amazing."