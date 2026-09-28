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Notebook | Green & White in a 'Race to Improve' After Comeback vs Detroit Falls Short

QB Geno Smith Completed 11-of-12 Passes When Facing Pressure

Sep 28, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Garrett NB

The Jets won't be searching for moral victories after falling to the Lions by 31-24, despite a fourth-quarter surge to comeback from a 14-point deficit. But the play of QB Geno Smith leaves the Jets with a spark of confidence.

"There was a lot of pressure that was coming in his face, and I thought he was looking downfield to make sure that he could deliver the ball," HC Aaron Glenn said on Monday. "And that's tough to do with this defense, knowing that they're going to pressure a lot. He had total confidence in the O-line protecting him and him getting a chance to deliver it."

Smith was 31-of-37 passing for 321 yards and 3 TDs against the Lions, and he completed 11-of-12 passes under pressure for 147 yards, according to Next Gen Stats.

"We just try to, especially as a group, be there for him because we know that he's going to put the ball where he needs to go and make great decisions," TE Jelani Woods said of Smith's accuracy. "It's pretty simple: We get to our spots; he's going to give us the ball. We always know we're all live no matter what."

Woods had his first reception of the season on a down-field explosive look that gained the Jets 20- yards. Smith placed the ball only within the reach of his 6-7 tight end.

The resilience of the offense, and how Smith operated late in the game, is something the Jets can continue to build on as the season progresses. Up next, the Green & White will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

"He's a great leader, calm under pressure and we love to rally around him," Woods said. "We were able to keep trucking along, keep pushing and him being able to deliver under pressure in critical times like that is very encouraging."

Injury Update Coming Soon
HC Aaron Glenn said he would have an update on Wednesday regarding the injuries RB Breece Hall (thigh), and LG Dylan Parham (knee) sustained against the Lions on Sunday. Both players exited the game in the second half.

"I'm concerned with any of our guys that have injuries, and the thing is I just don't know the extent of what the injury is right now," Glenn said.

Jordan Meredith, the lineman the Jets traded for from the Raiders prior to the start of the season, stepped in for Parham in the third quarter.

"He did a great job, you know, stepping in, jumping in there kind of on a whim," RG Joe Tippmann said postgame. "He's only been here three weeks, so I was impressed with what he did and I'm excited for what he's going to be able to do moving forward."

Meredith is familiar with QB Geno Smith having both played for the Raiders in 2025, and when he got to New York, he was "trying to absorb as much information as possible."

"After you've been around for a few years, it does help out because there's a lot of copycat in this league in a way," Meredith said about learning a new playbook not long after becoming a Jet. "I think the biggest thing is having to learn their terminology and catch up to how they verbalize a play."

Through the Lens | Jets-Lions | Week 3

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 3 game against the Lions.

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'Race to Improve'
HC Aaron Glenn and the Jets are on a "race to improve" heading into Week 4.

"We have to have urgency to be able to get these things fixed and be able to move on, especially going into this game going against a good quality opponent in Chicago, who I know the coach [Ben Johnson] very well," Glenn said.

The Jets rushing attack is one of those areas Glenn would like to fix in preparations to face their third NFC North opponent in a row.

"That's been a strong point of ours, especially after the first game and to have these two games where we didn't run it as well," Glenn said. "That's something that we have to dial into to make sure that we get those things fixed."

Against the Titans, the Jets rushed for 142 yards between RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, but the Packers held them to 35 yards on the ground combined.

The Lions attacked the Jets' run game similarly — the Jets' longest rush was 12 yards.

"It starts with playing as five," RT Armand Membou said about fixing the issues with that aspect of the offense. "I feel like all five need to be on the same page and play more as one."

TE Jelani Woods said that while watching the game tape, they'll be evaluating how to improve, but he thinks there just needs to be better communication.

"Kind of all getting on the same page at the same time and just simply executing what the call is no matter what the defense is showing or anything like that," Woods said.

If Hall has to miss any time, the Jets will lean on Allen and Isaiah Davis.

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