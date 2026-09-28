By Any Measure, Jets QB Geno Smith Is Playing at an Elite Level

No amount of numbers and rankings will take the sting out of this game for Smith, the Jets and their fans. Yet Smith was able to get the Jets close to a tying score against the Lions' prolific offense and fired-up pass rush. On the offense's last plays, the Jets had Jordan Meredith in for Dylan Parham at LG, Malik McClain in his first NFL game at WR, Braelon Allen in for injured Breece Hall at RB, and without missing injured receivers in WRs Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper and TE Mason Taylor.

But Glenn praised his TEs and Smith for finding them as well as Wilson and helping to produce one of those, as LB Demario Davis put it, "victories that are not on the scoreboard," something to nurture and build on for the coming tough games beginning with the Bears at Chicago next week.

"He had total confidence in the offensive line to protect him and allow him to deliver it, to go 31-of-37, get the ball to the tight ends and to Garrett. I thought he did an excellent job when it comes to that.