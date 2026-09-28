3 Takeaways | HC Aaron Glenn Praises Jets Late-Game Resiliency Against Detroit

The Jets fell on the road to the Detroit Lions, 31-24 Sunday, and are now 1-2. The Green & White have another NFC North opponent up next with another road trip for Week 4 to face the Chicago Bears.

Here's 3 takeaways from Week 3.

The Resilient Fight

HC Aaron Glenn knows his team won't "take any moral victories" but he was proud of how the Jets fought back after being down 14 points before having the ball in the fourth quarter.

The offense orchestrated two TD drives in the final period to momentarily tie the game at 24 points. TE Jeremy Ruckert scored with about 11 minutes to go and the defense followed up, forcing the Lions to turn over the ball on downs and prevent Detroit from countering.

"When you think about it, the fourth-down stop that we had on defense to give us a chance to get back into it, I thought it was outstanding," Glenn said. "That goes to show that our players have belief that we can come into any game and we can win any game."

The Jets had favorable field position, starting on their own 45-yard line and QB Geno Smith found WR Garrett Wilson four times on the 8-play drive, including the 23-yard TD reception. Sterling Shepard then caught the equalizing 2-point conversion.

"Wilson did a hell of a job, man," Lions HC Dan Campbell said postgame. "He made a ton of contested catches, and he's got sticky hands and he can snag that ball."

Wilson had 7 receptions for 107 yards and the score, and 55 of those yards were in the fourth quarter.