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3 Takeaways | HC Aaron Glenn Praises Jets Late-Game Resiliency Against Detroit

Rookie D’Angelo Ponds Reflects on NFL Debut

Sep 28, 2026 at 11:36 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Shep

The Jets fell on the road to the Detroit Lions, 31-24 Sunday, and are now 1-2. The Green & White have another NFC North opponent up next with another road trip for Week 4 to face the Chicago Bears.

Here's 3 takeaways from Week 3.

The Resilient Fight
HC Aaron Glenn knows his team won't "take any moral victories" but he was proud of how the Jets fought back after being down 14 points before having the ball in the fourth quarter.

The offense orchestrated two TD drives in the final period to momentarily tie the game at 24 points. TE Jeremy Ruckert scored with about 11 minutes to go and the defense followed up, forcing the Lions to turn over the ball on downs and prevent Detroit from countering.

"When you think about it, the fourth-down stop that we had on defense to give us a chance to get back into it, I thought it was outstanding," Glenn said. "That goes to show that our players have belief that we can come into any game and we can win any game."

The Jets had favorable field position, starting on their own 45-yard line and QB Geno Smith found WR Garrett Wilson four times on the 8-play drive, including the 23-yard TD reception. Sterling Shepard then caught the equalizing 2-point conversion.

"Wilson did a hell of a job, man," Lions HC Dan Campbell said postgame. "He made a ton of contested catches, and he's got sticky hands and he can snag that ball."

Wilson had 7 receptions for 107 yards and the score, and 55 of those yards were in the fourth quarter.

"It was good to have one of those games to be honest with you to where we have to fight back and be able to get ourselves back in that game," Glenn said on Monday. "We just want to make sure we just dial in each week knowing that we have a chance to win regardless of the situation."

Demario Davis on Defense
The Jets rank No. 2 in total defense and are top 5 in passing defense and top 10 against the run.

"AG's done a damn good job of that defense," Lions HC Dan Campbell said. "He's got the personnel the way he wants it, the style, and they mixed up a couple little things."

The Jets forced the Lions to punt on their first two drives in the first quarter. S Andre Cisco recorded the second sack of his career off a third-down blitz, and LB Demario Davis had his first sack as a Jet since Week 12 of the 2017 season.

Davis led the defense with 10 tackles. It was the second game in his career with 10 or more tackles and sack, and he became the sixth Jet to register at least 7 tackles, a TFL and a QB hit in a single half (Tru Media).

"Demario, now, is a load," Campbell said. "He's a hell of a blitzer and that was one of the things they were going to try and attack our run game and play pass stuff down the pipe with Demario ... and he got us once or twice."

As one of the Jets captains and a leading voice in the locker room, Davis said he believes in the "formula" and HC Aaron Glenn.

"I've never been on a team that didn't have fight," Davis said. "This team has as much fight as any team I've been a part of, if not more and so I'm not worried about fighting. This game is going to come down to execution."

Through the Lens | Jets-Lions | Week 3

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 3 game against the Lions.

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The First Flight
CB D'Angelo Ponds made his NFL debut against the Lions on Sunday. The rookie out of Indiana played 4 snaps (2 on defense, 2 on special teams) for his first time wearing the Jets uniform.

"It was a good experience for me," Ponds said postgame. "Good away game against good competition, good experience to just get my feet wet. First NFL game so I was excited."

The Jets were methodical about Ponds' calf strain rehab process, which sidelined him for all of training camp and prevented him from participating in the preseason. He returned to practice before the regular season started but was inactive for Weeks 1 & 2 against the Titans and Packers.

"It was them just being patient with me, making sure I'm actually ready to go and I'm healthy before I get out there, so it was a good thing for the program to do that for me," Ponds said.

HC Aaron Glenn said he's getting better each week.

"When it comes to playing time, I'm always going to say you have to earn that," Glenn said. "Nothing is given to any player on this team. You have players playing now that's fighting to continue to play."

WRs Jamaal Pritchett and Malik McClain, who were signed to the 53-man active roster prior to the game, also made their NFL debuts against Detroit.

Additionally, WR Sterling Shepard, who caught the equalizing 2-point conversion, edge Joseph Ossai, OL Jordan Meredith, who replaced an injured Dylan Parham, LB Trevin Wallace and DL Jack Heflin played in their first games as Jets.

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