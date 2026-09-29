Jets Edge Joseph Ossai Reflects on Season Debut vs. Lions

"Very frustrating, very frustrating," he said on Monday morning about not being able to play. "Because most of all, I want to be out there earning sweat points with the guys, earning and feeling all the frustrations, all the victories, all the positives, and even the negative things. I want to feel everything with those guys. So it's been extremely frustrating, but we are on a climb up moving forward, and one day at a time, you know. Rome wasn't built in a day, and so it was Week 3. Looking forward to building with these guys for sure."

Immediately after the comment, Ossai clarified that it is he who is on a climb up.

"I was speaking more so myself, I'm on the climb up," he said. "I'm moving in a pace to get back out there."

Against the Lions, Ossai, 26, had a pair of tackles as Detroit rolled up 131 rushing yards and Goff threw for 269 and a pair of TDs. The Jets defense is allowing 258.3 yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL, including ranking top 10 against both the run (No. 7, 87.3) and pass (No. 4, 171.0).