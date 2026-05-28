Jets OTAs: 6 Things We Learned 

On a blustery spring day in Florham Park, the Jets completed their second organized team activity (OTA) and the first one open to the media.

"It's just back to the work," said veteran LB Demario Davis. "No matter how many years you play in this business – every year it's the same. You're starting at ground zero whether you're the last team in the league or the first team in the league. It's really a race to the starting line and every day, first it's just a blessing to be here and be in this business and be a part of it. You have to appreciate it but once you get out there on the field, you're in these meetings taking it to the field, it's all about how can we get where we need to be by Week 1 and every team is in that same race and somebody's going to separate themselves. So, it feels great to be back, it feels great to be playing football, it feels great to be back in the hunt."

Here are six things we learned:

Voluntary Attendance

Head coach Aaron Glenn is encouraged about the participation in his team's voluntary program.

"We had 100% yesterday and I would say Phase Two we averaged around 95% and Phase One about 90%," Glenn said. "So, the guys have been in it and it's been really good."

Glenn broke down his approach to the three phases of the offseason program and where the team is at installing his defense and Frank Reich's offense.