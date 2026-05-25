Jets Set to Enter Final Phase of the Offseason Program

While the Jets are expected to have one new starter along the offensive line in G Dylan Parham, HC Aaron Glenn is installing a defensive system that will have several new starters.

"There will be a new starter on the offensive line, Dylan Parham," Douzable said. "How does he like to take his steps in zone blocking and in double teams where is his step? You have to build those things out and you do that throughout the offseason program and training camp. For the defensive line, ( [the Jets are] ) switching to a new scheme. It will be a 3-4, 4-3 hybrid and then just third down pass rushes. It's really hard to gauge on run defense when there are no pads in the offseason program. So as far as the pass rush though, this is where you begin to learn how guys like to rush and how you're going to rush with the guy next to you."

The Jets revamped their defensive front with the free agent signings of David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai plus the trade acquisition of NT T'Vondre Sweat and the drafting of David Bailey No. 2 overall.

"If you're a David Bailey, if you're a Will McDonald, if you're a David Onyemata, if you're a T'Vondre Sweat, this is where you learn how the defensive tackles and the defensive ends rush and how you rush well together," Douzable said. "Based on the set of the offensive line and how they are set up personnel wise, you can kind of understand how a guy is going to rush to the left and to the right of you and this is where you begin to build that continuity and camaraderie. That way when the season hits, you're full steam ahead and you're not thinking is David Bailey going to take an inside move here, is he going to rush outside. As a defensive tackle, you've repped it, repped it and repped it and you know how a guy is going to rush."

The learning will continue during OTAs for a Jets team that has a new offensive playcaller in Frank Reich, a new starting QB in Smith and added a pair of intriguing pass-catching targets in the draft in TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. While Glenn will call the defensive plays for a unit coordinated by Brian Duker, the Jets also will be boosted by a pair of talented, wise leaders in LB Demario Davis and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.