NFL.com Crowns Jets HC Aaron Glenn a 'Winner' After Schedule Release

Among his five "winners" after the NFL's release of schedules, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm placed Jets HC Aaron Glenn at No. 2, behind only Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I wanted to award some winners and losers -- not just teams, but also coaches and players -- who either benefitted from the way the schedule was arranged or face some extra challenges because of it," Edholm wrote.

Glenn is entering his second season at the helm of the Green & White after last season's disappointing rookie campaign.

"Glenn is certainly facing pressure to improve in Year 2 ... Luckily for him, the schedule offers a glimmer of hope."

The Jets open the season at Tennessee, facing former coach Robert Saleh. The Week 1 game is followed by the three straight against strong NFC North teams -- the home opener against Green Bay, then trips to Detroit and Chicago.

"The Jets face their share of landmines early on, but there's also this: Four of their first eight games come against the Titans (Week 1), Browns (Week 5), Dolphins (Week 7) and Raiders (Week 8)," Edholm wrote. "Win those four, and Glenn would be sitting at .500 at worst nearing the midpoint of the season. Heck, if he can win three, he'd have already matched last year's total. And beating ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh on the road to kick things off certainly would earn Glenn some buy-in (though losing that one might, of course, hurt more than your typical defeat)."

After hosting the Raiders and potentially facing No. 1 overall draft pick, QB Fernando Mendoza, on Nov. 1, the Jets have four difficult games -- at Kansas City, vs. Buffalo, at the LA Chargers and at Miami -- before their late-season bye in Week 13.

"It's a pretty reasonable slate of games, all things considered," Edholm wrote. "Maybe it would have been nicer to have their bye before Week 13, and the Jets still have the Chiefs (Week 9), Broncos (Week 14) and two games against the Bills (Weeks 10 and 18) left on the back stretch.