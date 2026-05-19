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NFL.com Crowns Jets HC Aaron Glenn a 'Winner' After Schedule Release

Writer Eric Edholm Sees ‘a Glimmer of Hope’

May 19, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Among his five "winners" after the NFL's release of schedules, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm placed Jets HC Aaron Glenn at No. 2, behind only Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I wanted to award some winners and losers -- not just teams, but also coaches and players -- who either benefitted from the way the schedule was arranged or face some extra challenges because of it," Edholm wrote.

Glenn is entering his second season at the helm of the Green & White after last season's disappointing rookie campaign.

"Glenn is certainly facing pressure to improve in Year 2 ... Luckily for him, the schedule offers a glimmer of hope."

The Jets open the season at Tennessee, facing former coach Robert Saleh. The Week 1 game is followed by the three straight against strong NFC North teams -- the home opener against Green Bay, then trips to Detroit and Chicago.

"The Jets face their share of landmines early on, but there's also this: Four of their first eight games come against the Titans (Week 1), Browns (Week 5), Dolphins (Week 7) and Raiders (Week 8)," Edholm wrote. "Win those four, and Glenn would be sitting at .500 at worst nearing the midpoint of the season. Heck, if he can win three, he'd have already matched last year's total. And beating ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh on the road to kick things off certainly would earn Glenn some buy-in (though losing that one might, of course, hurt more than your typical defeat)."

After hosting the Raiders and potentially facing No. 1 overall draft pick, QB Fernando Mendoza, on Nov. 1, the Jets have four difficult games -- at Kansas City, vs. Buffalo, at the LA Chargers and at Miami -- before their late-season bye in Week 13.

"It's a pretty reasonable slate of games, all things considered," Edholm wrote. "Maybe it would have been nicer to have their bye before Week 13, and the Jets still have the Chiefs (Week 9), Broncos (Week 14) and two games against the Bills (Weeks 10 and 18) left on the back stretch.

"Reality is reality. But there are games to win early on if Glenn can take advantage of them, which could gin up some more excitement around the team -- and let him breathe a little easier."

2026 Jets Schedule in Photos

See photos of the teams that the Jets will play in the 2026 season.

Week 1- Tennessee Titans - Road
1 / 17

Week 1- Tennessee Titans - Road

Week 2 - Green Bay Packers - Home
2 / 17

Week 2 - Green Bay Packers - Home

Week 3 - Detroit Lions - Road
3 / 17

Week 3 - Detroit Lions - Road

Week 4- Chicago Bears - Road
4 / 17

Week 4- Chicago Bears - Road

Week 5 - Cleveland Browns - Home
5 / 17

Week 5 - Cleveland Browns - Home

Week 5- New England Patriots - Road
6 / 17

Week 5- New England Patriots - Road

Week 7 - Miami Dolphins - Home
7 / 17

Week 7 - Miami Dolphins - Home

Week 9 - Las Vegas Raiders - Home
8 / 17

Week 9 - Las Vegas Raiders - Home

Week 9 - Kansas City Chiefs - Road
9 / 17

Week 9 - Kansas City Chiefs - Road

Week 10 - Buffalo Bills - Home
10 / 17

Week 10 - Buffalo Bills - Home

Week 11 - Los Angeles Chargers - Road
11 / 17

Week 11 - Los Angeles Chargers - Road

Week 12 - Miami Dolphins - Road
12 / 17

Week 12 - Miami Dolphins - Road

Week 14 - Denver Broncos - Home
13 / 17

Week 14 - Denver Broncos - Home

Week 15 - Arizona Cardinals - Road
14 / 17

Week 15 - Arizona Cardinals - Road

Week 16 - New England Patriots - Home
15 / 17

Week 16 - New England Patriots - Home

Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings - Home
16 / 17

Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings - Home

Week 18 - Buffalo Bills - Road
17 / 17

Week 18 - Buffalo Bills - Road

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