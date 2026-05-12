Jets RB Breece Hall: 'This Could Be My Best Season'

"It's definitely been a lot," Hall said. "Me and Garrett talked about it. That shows we've been through a lot. It hasn't always been perfect. We've had a lot of ups and downs, but everybody knows that we're here for the long haul, and we're willing to deal with the good, the bad, the ugly, but also the positives, too. So I think for me and G, it's like we want to show who we are and what we can do on a consistent basis. We feel like we're finally getting to a position, and our coaches are putting us into a position where we can really just take that stress cap off and just be ourselves."

Last season, Hall (5-11, 217) rushed for 1,065 yards while becoming the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to reach 1,000 rush yards. Of the 19 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history, Hall's 4.38 yards per carry average was the sixth highest. The backfield workhorse also hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards, totaling 1,415 yards from scrimmage and 5 TDs. In 56 career games (50 starts), Hall has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and amassed 3,398 yards on the ground with 18 TDs. He also has 188 career receptions and 9 receiving TDs. Hall enters 2025-26 as the franchise's 12th-leading rusher, needing 888 yards to jump into fourth place.

"We finally got the pieces around us as a team, especially with this new draft class coming in," he said. "It's going to take a little more off of my shoulders. Geno is going to help us out a lot. Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., David Bailey, all those guys are going to help us out a lot. So it's going to help us be able to play more free and just be ourselves. So I think me and Garrett have already talked about that, and I think that's the thing we're most excited for."

With the team's new offensive coordinator Frank Reich speaking openly about his intention to count on the Jets' rushing attack behind an established offensive line, Hall said their initial interactions have been positive and encouraging.