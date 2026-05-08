 Skip to main content
Advertising

Schedule

Presented by

2026 Jets Schedule to Be Released on May 14

Green & White Slate's Slate to Be Unveiled at 7:30 P.M. ET

May 08, 2026 at 02:45 PM
Metlife Stadium, one of the stadiums that will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches and final, in East Rutherford, N.J., September 8, 2025. (New York Jets/Chase Boggs)

The National Football League announced on Friday that the full 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14. The full Jets schedule will be unveiled on the club's digital and social platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET on the 14th.

The NFL will have a full live reveal and analysis of the 2026 schedule on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additional live coverage of the schedule release will also be available on the NFL Channel on FAST platforms.

In 2026, the Jets will play each of their division rivals in the AFC East at home and on the road. Additionally, the Green & White will play each team from the AFC West and NFC North. The Jets will also play teams that finished in the same 2025 standings position from the AFC North (Browns), AFC South (Tennessee Titans) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals).

Every team will again play 17 regular season games in 2026. Teams in the AFC will play eight regular season (two preseason) home games and nine regular season (one preseason) road games.

2026 Jets Opponents

Home:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Cleveland Browns

Away:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

6 Things to Know About the 2026 Jets Schedule

NFL Expected to Release the Schedule in May

news

Who Will the Jets Play in the 2026 NFL Season?

Green & White Will Play AFC West and NFC North

news

Jets 2025 Schedule Analysis: Home Cooking to Begin a New Era

Green & White Host Steelers and Bills in First Two Games

news

Revamped Jets Prepare for 2025 Schedule That Opens with Home Games vs. Steelers, Bills

Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields, Green & White Set to Tackle Meadowlands-Heavy First 2 Months, Eight 1 p.m. KOs

news

Aaron Glenn's Jets Kick Off Preseason Schedule Against Packers at Green Bay

Green & White Will Wrap Up Summer Slate 'on the Road' vs. Giants, at Home for Super Bowl Champion Eagles

news

Jets Return to London and Will Host Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Green & White Set for a Fifth Regular-Season Game Outside the US

news

2025 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released

Jets Schedule Will Be Unveiled on May 14 at 8 p.m.

news

Who Will the Jets Play in the 2025 NFL Season?

Green & White Finished Third in the AFC East With a 5-12 Record

news

Jets' 2024 Preseason Schedule Finalized

Green & White Will Have Home Games vs. Commanders & Giants Sandwiched Around Road Trip to Play Panthers

news

2024 Jets Schedule Analysis: Green & White Remain in National Spotlight with 7 Stand-Alone Games

Green & White's Home Opener is Thursday Night Tilt vs. the Patriots on Sept. 19

news

Jets Slated for Franchise-Record 6 Primetime Matchups

Aaron Rodgers, Green & White Have Matchups Under the Lights Against 49ers, Patriots, Bills, Steelers, Texans and Colts

Advertising