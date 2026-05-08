2026 Jets Schedule to Be Released on May 14

The National Football League announced on Friday that the full 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14. The full Jets schedule will be unveiled on the club's digital and social platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET on the 14th.

The NFL will have a full live reveal and analysis of the 2026 schedule on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additional live coverage of the schedule release will also be available on the NFL Channel on FAST platforms.

In 2026, the Jets will play each of their division rivals in the AFC East at home and on the road. Additionally, the Green & White will play each team from the AFC West and NFC North. The Jets will also play teams that finished in the same 2025 standings position from the AFC North (Browns), AFC South (Tennessee Titans) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals).

Every team will again play 17 regular season games in 2026. Teams in the AFC will play eight regular season (two preseason) home games and nine regular season (one preseason) road games.

2026 Jets Opponents

Home:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Away: