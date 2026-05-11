Notebook | Jets OC Frank Reich: 'A Lot to Like Looking at This Team'

Frank Reich had an itch. And when presented with the prospect of signing on as the Jets' and HC Aaron Glenn's new offensive coordinator he decided to scratch away.

"As soon as AG called, I knew right away this was something I wanted to do, mainly because of him, but also because of the challenge and the opportunity to be a part of a staff and be a part of a team and organization that has an opportunity to do something special and turn something around," Reich said. "At this point, I love that idea and I'm excited about that and I feel like I got something to offer and contribute to helping that happen."

As he began to take stock of the task ahead, Reich liked what he saw -- from the prospect of working with veteran QB Geno Smith, to a strong offensive line, skill players at wide receiver and running back and promising draft picks (for example, TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr.).