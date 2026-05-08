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Jets to Host 31 Tryout Players in Rookie Minicamp

OL Rocco Spindler, Son of Former Jet Marc Spindler, to Attend This Weekend’s Camp

May 08, 2026 at 09:25 AM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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The Jets will host rookie minicamp this weekend at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The 56-man roster is composed of the team's 8 draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents, 5 first-year players (under contract) and 31 tryout players (29 rookies and 2 veterans).

Three of the 5 first-year players were on the roster last season -- WRs Jamaal Pritchett (5-8, 175), Quentin Skinner (6-3, 204) and DE Paschal Ekeji (6-4, 230). Skinner led the Jets last preseason with 114 receiving yards on 8 receptions and spent time on the team's practice squad before making his first NFL catch against the Bills in Week 18. Pritchett, who had 7 receptions for 70 yards in summer action, initially was added to the practice squad last August. Ekeji (6-4, 230), who holds citizenship in three nations, is a former rugby star who joined the Jets practice squad last November. He was designated their exempt/international player on Thursday.

K Lenny Krieg (6-2, 214) and WR Mac Dalena (5-11, 180) signed reserve/futures contracts with the Jets on Jan. 12.

Krieg, a Berlin, Germany native, participated in the 2025 NFL Combine after joining the league's International Pathway Program. He signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons last March and nailed a 57-yard field goal against the Lions in preseason action. Krieg was waived in August and signed to the Falcons practice squad. He has also played professionally overseas with the Berlin Adler (2022) and Stuttgart Surge (2023-24).

"When you talk about Lenny, when you talk about Cade (York), both guys who are very, very talented and we're excited to have them in the building," said special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. "And we're just looking forward to the process, looking forward to attacking it every single day and I think they are as well, too."

Dalena, a Fresno State product, had a brief stint with the Seahawks' practice squad in November. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024, leading his team with 64 catches for 1,065 yards and 8 TDs.

Among the 31 tryout players at camp is OL Rocco Spindler (6-5, 320). His dad, Marc Spindler, played with Jets HC Aaron Glenn with the Green & White in 1995-96 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts). Spindler started all 12 regular-season games for the Huskers last season and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Before transferring to Nebraska, Spindler, who attended Clarkston HC in Michigan, played 40 games at Notre Dame and made 23 starts at right guard.

UDFA addition Chip Trayanum (5-11, 227) is a talented RB who took a circuitous route to the NFL. Trayanum, who played two seasons at Arizona State and then played both RB and LB at Ohio State, rushed for 1,015 yards last season for the Toledo and had 12 rush TDs. Trayanum rushed for 373 yards and averaged 4.39 yards a carry at Ohio State in 2023 and was the team's second-leading rusher. He transferred to Kentucky in 2024 but injuries derailed his campaign before the sixth-year senior got rolling with the Rockets.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, will be one of two quarterbacks on the field this weekend.

"I'm excited," Klubnik said after being drafted. "I'm a competitor and I love making people around me better too though, so I'm excited to get in that room and go to work. I already told Coach Reich, send me the playbook tonight. So, I'm excited to go to work and excited to go show everybody who Cade Klubnik is. I think my best ball is ahead of me."

Below are the 31 tryout players.

NamePositionHeightWeightSchool
Keegan AndrewsP6-3250Massachusetts
Carmine BastoneDL6-2300Northwestern
Kobe BaynesOL6-4315Kansas
CJ BrownDB5-10190Sam Houston
Garret CatesLS6-2220USF
Jason ChambersCB5-11189West Virginia
Joe CooperOL6-7320Slippery Rock
Bryce FosterOL6-5310Kansas
Gunnar HansenOL6-5325Florida State
Jaden HardyDL6-3285Western Kentucky
Al-Jay HendersonRB5-10216Buffalo
Connor HulsteinTE6-6247Marist
Sam Jackson VWR5-10187Oklahoma State
Theran JohnsonDB5-11195Oregon
Langston JonesOL6-3325Lehigh
Nick KarikaDL6-3270Delaware
Jaden KellerLB6-3235Virginia Tech
Jaxson KirklandOL6-7340Washington
Kenzel LawlerCB6-0190Montana
Jeff PersiOL6-8315Pittsburgh
Jake RetzlaffQB6-1205Tulane
Reggie RetzlaffWR6-3215Colorado State Pueblo
Kaedin RobinsonWR6-2205Appalachian State
Rocco SpindlerOL6-5320Nebraska
Colby TaylorDL6-3260West Florida
Micah ThurmanLB6-3225West Georgia
Caleb WeaverS5-11190Duke
Adonis Williams Jr.S6-2221Ohio
Ben WilsonDB5-11175Colorado State Pueblo
Chase WilsonLB6-1230West Virginia
Landon YoungOL6-7321Kentucky

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