Jets to Host 31 Tryout Players in Rookie Minicamp

The Jets will host rookie minicamp this weekend at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The 56-man roster is composed of the team's 8 draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents, 5 first-year players (under contract) and 31 tryout players (29 rookies and 2 veterans).

Three of the 5 first-year players were on the roster last season -- WRs Jamaal Pritchett (5-8, 175), Quentin Skinner (6-3, 204) and DE Paschal Ekeji (6-4, 230). Skinner led the Jets last preseason with 114 receiving yards on 8 receptions and spent time on the team's practice squad before making his first NFL catch against the Bills in Week 18. Pritchett, who had 7 receptions for 70 yards in summer action, initially was added to the practice squad last August. Ekeji (6-4, 230), who holds citizenship in three nations, is a former rugby star who joined the Jets practice squad last November. He was designated their exempt/international player on Thursday.

K Lenny Krieg (6-2, 214) and WR Mac Dalena (5-11, 180) signed reserve/futures contracts with the Jets on Jan. 12.

Krieg, a Berlin, Germany native, participated in the 2025 NFL Combine after joining the league's International Pathway Program. He signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons last March and nailed a 57-yard field goal against the Lions in preseason action. Krieg was waived in August and signed to the Falcons practice squad. He has also played professionally overseas with the Berlin Adler (2022) and Stuttgart Surge (2023-24).

"When you talk about Lenny, when you talk about Cade (York), both guys who are very, very talented and we're excited to have them in the building," said special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. "And we're just looking forward to the process, looking forward to attacking it every single day and I think they are as well, too."

Dalena, a Fresno State product, had a brief stint with the Seahawks' practice squad in November. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024, leading his team with 64 catches for 1,065 yards and 8 TDs.

Among the 31 tryout players at camp is OL Rocco Spindler (6-5, 320). His dad, Marc Spindler, played with Jets HC Aaron Glenn with the Green & White in 1995-96 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts). Spindler started all 12 regular-season games for the Huskers last season and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Before transferring to Nebraska, Spindler, who attended Clarkston HC in Michigan, played 40 games at Notre Dame and made 23 starts at right guard.

UDFA addition Chip Trayanum (5-11, 227) is a talented RB who took a circuitous route to the NFL. Trayanum, who played two seasons at Arizona State and then played both RB and LB at Ohio State, rushed for 1,015 yards last season for the Toledo and had 12 rush TDs. Trayanum rushed for 373 yards and averaged 4.39 yards a carry at Ohio State in 2023 and was the team's second-leading rusher. He transferred to Kentucky in 2024 but injuries derailed his campaign before the sixth-year senior got rolling with the Rockets.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, will be one of two quarterbacks on the field this weekend.

"I'm excited," Klubnik said after being drafted. "I'm a competitor and I love making people around me better too though, so I'm excited to get in that room and go to work. I already told Coach Reich, send me the playbook tonight. So, I'm excited to go to work and excited to go show everybody who Cade Klubnik is. I think my best ball is ahead of me."