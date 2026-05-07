 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Introduce New Season Ticket Member Food and Beverage Discounts

Flight Club Members Will Receive Up to 25% Off Food & Non-Alcoholic Drinks at Jets Home Games

May 07, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Article Header

The Jets are making gameday more personalized, more convenient and more rewarding with their enhanced Flight Club Membership. With the membership, all patrons will be able to save up to 25% for all food and non-alcoholic drinks at 2026 Jets home games.

To access, fans can scan their Jets Cash QR code, accessible beginning in mid-June in the Flight Club Hub and the offer will be automatically applied while making purchases at MetLife Stadium.

Coaches Club, MetLife50 and Green Room Season Ticket Members will also receive a gift card that can be applied to any event or game, through the Jets partnership with Ticketmaster, enhancing their sports and entertainment experiences throughout the year.

The Jets announced the launch of Flight Club, a new and innovative platform for season ticket members, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The new program gives fans a year-round connection to the team aimed to enhance the season ticket member experience with exclusive opportunities, offers, rewards and content within the Jets App.

Built and designed based on season ticket members' feedback, Flight Club brings fans closer to the team than ever before, giving them access to everything from exclusive perks to meaningful benefits. Throughout the season, members will have the opportunity to access tailored promotions, engage with the team through interactive polls, as well as enjoy one-of-a-kind digital content, all through the Jets App.

F&B: Terms & conditions apply. Benefit applicable only to Flight Club members to be used on food and non-alcoholic beverages at 2026 Jets home games at MetLife Stadium. PSL Holders will receive 25% off and all other Season Ticket members will receive 15% off. QR code limited to one account holder. See also Jets Cash QR code terms.

Gift Card: Terms and conditions apply: Benefit applicable only to Flight Club members to be used for events on TM.com while supplies last. Gift card cannot be applied to resale tickets or combined with other offers. Limit 1 per account. View full terms here.

Related Content

news

Jets Announce Draft Pick Numbers

First-Round Selections David Bailey to Wear 31, TE Kenyon Sadiq to Wear 16 & Omar Cooper to Don 83

news

Jets DC Brian Duker Sees a Versatile Unit That Can Give Different Looks

New Group of Players Bring Flexibility to Challenge Opposing Offenses

news

Jets OC Frank Reich: Geno Smith 'Fits Perfect'

After Getting 'Re-Energized' at Stanford, Embraces Opportunity to Do 'Something Special'

news

No Looking Back at Jets' 'Special' '25 for Chris Banjo: 'Last Year Is Last Year'

He's 'Really Excited' to Enter His Second Season as ST Coordinator and 'Continue to Grow the Unit'

news

6 Things to Know About the 2026 Jets Schedule

NFL Expected to Release the Schedule in May

news

Jets Celebrate as Girls Flag Football Becomes a Sanctioned Sport in New Jersey

Nearly 160 High Schools Are Expected to Field Teams Next Season

news

Who Is Your Favorite Jets Draft Pick?

Green & White's Three First Round Selections Make Compelling Cases

news

Does Darrell Jackson Jr. Need GPS on Road to NFL? He Can Consult an Expert Travel Guide

DJ's Uncle Is Super Bowl MVP Safety Dexter Jackson; Round 4 DL from FSU Wants to 'Follow His Footsteps'

news

Marymount Claims Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football Championship

Jets QB Geno Smith: 'This Sport Deserves to Be Shared with Everyone'

news

ECAC Coaches Reflect on a Historic First Season: 'The Moment Everything Changed'

First Ever ECAC Women's Flag Champion Crowned Sunday at 1 Jets Drive

news

VJ Payne a Value Play for the Jets in NFL Draft

GM Darren Mougey: 'A Safety Who Can Really Run'

Advertising