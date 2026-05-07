Jets Introduce New Season Ticket Member Food and Beverage Discounts

The Jets are making gameday more personalized, more convenient and more rewarding with their enhanced Flight Club Membership. With the membership, all patrons will be able to save up to 25% for all food and non-alcoholic drinks at 2026 Jets home games.

To access, fans can scan their Jets Cash QR code, accessible beginning in mid-June in the Flight Club Hub and the offer will be automatically applied while making purchases at MetLife Stadium.

Coaches Club, MetLife50 and Green Room Season Ticket Members will also receive a gift card that can be applied to any event or game, through the Jets partnership with Ticketmaster, enhancing their sports and entertainment experiences throughout the year.

The Jets announced the launch of Flight Club, a new and innovative platform for season ticket members, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The new program gives fans a year-round connection to the team aimed to enhance the season ticket member experience with exclusive opportunities, offers, rewards and content within the Jets App.

Built and designed based on season ticket members' feedback, Flight Club brings fans closer to the team than ever before, giving them access to everything from exclusive perks to meaningful benefits. Throughout the season, members will have the opportunity to access tailored promotions, engage with the team through interactive polls, as well as enjoy one-of-a-kind digital content, all through the Jets App.

F&B: Terms & conditions apply. Benefit applicable only to Flight Club members to be used on food and non-alcoholic beverages at 2026 Jets home games at MetLife Stadium. PSL Holders will receive 25% off and all other Season Ticket members will receive 15% off. QR code limited to one account holder. See also Jets Cash QR code terms.