Jets DC Brian Duker Sees a Versatile Unit That Can Give Different Looks

With the Jets in his first go-round as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, Brian Duker said he's excited about learning at the feet of a master of the defense: HC Aaron Glenn.

The two have worked together in the past -- in Cleveland and in Detroit -- and part of Glenn's blueprint for the 2026 season included a shuffling of his staff and his decision to call plays on defense. It brings a unique dynamic, one that Duker, 36, has embraced.

"My role here is to help AG, right, and help put him in great positions that he does a great job calling the game," Duker said during his first encounter with reporters on Wednesday, during Phase 2 of the team's three-week voluntary workout period. "But outside of that, from the defensive coordinator role, there's certainly some details, coordination of the little things that need to be taken care of that sometimes just based on the plate of responsibilities that the head coach has that it helps if someone can handle some of those. So, some of the finer details and just some of the little things that I can help stay organized. Again, anywhere I can help him be better, that's what I'm trying to do."

Beyond his renewed and growing relationship with Glenn, Duker has turned his focus to working with the players -- some he knows, some he's getting acquainted with -- on the Green & White's revamped and retooled defense.

"My philosophy is to play the best players and play good defense," he said. "Whoever the best players are, we'll get those out there."

That will start up front with a retooled defensive line that includes edge David Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft.