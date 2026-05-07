Jets DC Brian Duker Sees a Versatile Unit That Can Give Different Looks

With the Jets in his first go-round as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, Brian Duker said he's excited about learning at the feet of a master of the defense: HC Aaron Glenn.
The two have worked together in the past -- in Cleveland and in Detroit -- and part of Glenn's blueprint for the 2026 season included a shuffling of his staff and his decision to call plays on defense. It brings a unique dynamic, one that Duker, 36, has embraced.
"My role here is to help AG, right, and help put him in great positions that he does a great job calling the game," Duker said during his first encounter with reporters on Wednesday, during Phase 2 of the team's three-week voluntary workout period. "But outside of that, from the defensive coordinator role, there's certainly some details, coordination of the little things that need to be taken care of that sometimes just based on the plate of responsibilities that the head coach has that it helps if someone can handle some of those. So, some of the finer details and just some of the little things that I can help stay organized. Again, anywhere I can help him be better, that's what I'm trying to do."
Beyond his renewed and growing relationship with Glenn, Duker has turned his focus to working with the players -- some he knows, some he's getting acquainted with -- on the Green & White's revamped and retooled defense.
"My philosophy is to play the best players and play good defense," he said. "Whoever the best players are, we'll get those out there."
That will start up front with a retooled defensive line that includes edge David Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft.
"From the pass rush standpoint, highly productive player in college doing that, highly productive," Duker said, referring to Bailey's 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last year. "The get-off and the first step is the No. 1 thing you notice on tape, and then you see the ability for a guy with that speed that also shows power, that was very impressive."
The signing in free agency of Kingsley Enagbare, David Onyemata and Joseph Ossai, plus the trade for T'Vondre Sweat added to holdovers Harrison Phillips, Will McDonald IV and Jowon Briggs gives Duker and the Jets maximum flexibility.
"Just very impressed with Moug [GM Darren Mougey] and what they've done," Duker said. "I think he very clearly sees what the goal is, what the vision of the defense, and what it should look like, and has certainly added players that fit that vision and guys that can help us."
He added: "Moug has done a great job really building the front seven to the point now that we have a lot of guys that are very good players that can do a number of things, and so really the challenge for us as a defensive staff is to always get the best 11 out there and then we have so many guys that can do different things that really gives us the ability to be creative and put guys in different positions. So, I think we've got a lot of good players up front. There will be really good competition up there and that's exciting."
Adding a pair of veterans -- LB Demario Davis and S Minkah Fitzpatrick-- to the heart of the defense gives Duker and Glenn the type of tentpole players every defense needs. Sprinkled in are returning LB Jamien Sherwood, CB Brandon Stephens, and second-year players S Malachi Moore and CB Azareye'h Thomas. Duker said he also has plans for second-round draft pick D'Angelo Ponds.
Check out the top photos of the Jets players on the field during Phase 2 of the voluntary offseason program ahead of rookie minicamp.
Duker said he sees the back end of the defense having the same flexibility as the front seven, with Fitzpatrick able to step up into the slot and Ponds equally at home inside or outside.
"It's certainly beneficial for the defense," he said. "It allows us to present multiple looks to the offense. It helps you in the event of injury to be able to adjust and get your best guys out there. In today's football, where it's getting less and less position based, it's very important to have guys with versatility."