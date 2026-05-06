Jets OC Frank Reich: Geno Smith 'Fits Perfect' 

"It's certainly going to be no secret or surprise to say that we're going to want to run the football, and so we'll continue to emphasize that," he said. "And these guys ran the ball pretty well last year, so we'll build on that. But you also have to find ways to be dynamic in the passing game and be excellent in situational football, and the way to do that is to create problems that the defenses can't solve. You do that schematically, you do that personnel-wise. Those are the things that we're focused on as a coaching staff and that we'll work with the players on."